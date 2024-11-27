Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison: How the Hoos and Hokies Stack Up on Paper
Virginia will conclude the 2024 regular season, and look to earn the right to play another game, when the Cavaliers visit Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at 8pm in Blacksburg. As the Hoos and Hokes prepare to battle for the Virginia state championship, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Virginia Tech.
See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech.
Virginia
Stat Comparison
Virginia Tech
5-6 (3-4 ACC)
Record
5-6 (3-4 ACC)
23.2
Scoring Offense
29.0
368.8
Total Offense
372.9
135.2
Rushing Offense
185.7
3.7
Yards Per Rush
4.8
233.6
Passing Offense
187.2
62.2%
Completion %
58.7%
57/168 (34%)
3rd Down Conv.
56/155 (36%)
14/26 (54%)
4th Down Conv.
8/19 (42%)
32/41 (78%)
Red Zone Scores
32/38 (84%)
17/41 (41%)
Red Zone TDs
25/38 (66%)
17
Turnovers
16
15
Forced Turnovers
21
28.0
Scoring Defense
23.3
404.0
Total Defense
367.5
140.1
Rushing Defense
149.9
263.9
Passing Defense
217.5
58/153 (38%)
3rd Down Defense
65/165 (39%)
15/24 (63%)
4th Down Defense
8/20 (40%)
17-72
Sacks by-yards
31-191
30:00
Time of Possession
29:26
See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).
Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 198/320 (61.9%), 2,125 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 277 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
VT Kyron Drones: 136/224 (60.7%), 1,562 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 336 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns
Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 53 receptions, 788 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 14.9 yards per catch
VT Jaylin Lane: 34 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11.0 yards per catch
Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 114 carries, 499 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry
VT Bhayshul Tuten: 165 carries, 1,035 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 6.3 yards per carry
Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 89 total tackles, 60 solo stops, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries
VT Antwaun Powell-Ryland: 40 total tackles, 26 solo stops, 16.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles
Some more notable statistics on Virginia Tech:
- Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and 11th in total offense (372.9 yards per game).
- The Hokes have the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the ACC (23.3 points per game allowed) and the 10th-ranked total defense (367.5 yards per game allowed).
- Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rushing offense, averaging 185.7 yards per game. Powering that offense is the ACC's second-leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten, who is averaging 103.5 rushing yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry and rushing for 13 rushing touchdowns.
- Virginia Tech's rushing defense ranks 13th in the ACC (149.9 rushing yards allowed per game) and the Hokies are ranked sixth in the ACC in pass defense (217.5 passing yards per game allowed).
- Virginia Tech has recorded 31 sacks as a team this season. Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the conference in sacks with 13, totaling 90 sack yards.
- The Hokies have forced the fourth-most fumbles in the ACC (11) and recovered the second-most fumbles in the league (9).
- Virginia Tech leads the ACC in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score points on just 69% of red zone trips.
Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) and Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) will battle for the Commonwealth Clash and for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Hokies at Lane Stadium is set for 8pm and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
More Virginia Football News
UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
UVA Football Week 14 Injury Report: Kobe Pace, Kempton Shine, Trell Harris
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Virginia Tech | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia Football Opens as Touchdown Underdogs at Virginia Tech
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. SMU