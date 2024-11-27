Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison: How the Hoos and Hokies Stack Up on Paper

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Virginia will conclude the 2024 regular season, and look to earn the right to play another game, when the Cavaliers visit Virginia Tech for the Commonwealth Clash on Saturday at 8pm in Blacksburg. As the Hoos and Hokes prepare to battle for the Virginia state championship, we've got a full statistical breakdown to see how these two teams match up on paper as well as some statistical notes on Virginia Tech.

See the chart below for a full statistical comparison for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech.

Virginia

Stat Comparison

Virginia Tech

5-6 (3-4 ACC)

Record

5-6 (3-4 ACC)

23.2

Scoring Offense

29.0

368.8

Total Offense

372.9

135.2

Rushing Offense

185.7

3.7

Yards Per Rush

4.8

233.6

Passing Offense

187.2

62.2%

Completion %

58.7%

57/168 (34%)

3rd Down Conv.

56/155 (36%)

14/26 (54%)

4th Down Conv.

8/19 (42%)

32/41 (78%)

Red Zone Scores

32/38 (84%)

17/41 (41%)

Red Zone TDs

25/38 (66%)

17

Turnovers

16

15

Forced Turnovers

21

28.0

Scoring Defense

23.3

404.0

Total Defense

367.5

140.1

Rushing Defense

149.9

263.9

Passing Defense

217.5

58/153 (38%)

3rd Down Defense

65/165 (39%)

15/24 (63%)

4th Down Defense

8/20 (40%)

17-72

Sacks by-yards

31-191

30:00

Time of Possession

29:26

See below for individual stat summaries for each team's starting quarterback, top receiver, top running back, and top defender (statistically).

Quarterback
UVA Anthony Colandrea: 198/320 (61.9%), 2,125 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 277 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns
VT Kyron Drones: 136/224 (60.7%), 1,562 passing yards, 10 passing touchdowns, 6 interceptions, 336 rushing yards, 6 rushing touchdowns

Top Receiver
UVA Malachi Fields: 53 receptions, 788 receiving yards, 5 receiving touchdowns, 14.9 yards per catch
VT Jaylin Lane: 34 receptions, 375 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 11.0 yards per catch

Top Running Back
UVA Kobe Pace: 114 carries, 499 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 4.4 yards per carry
VT Bhayshul Tuten: 165 carries, 1,035 rushing yards, 13 rushing touchdowns, 6.3 yards per carry

Top Defender
UVA Jonas Sanker: 89 total tackles, 60 solo stops, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 1 interception, 4 pass breakups, 2 fumble recoveries
VT Antwaun Powell-Ryland: 40 total tackles, 26 solo stops, 16.0 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, 9 quarterback hurries, 3 fumble recoveries, 2 forced fumbles

Some more notable statistics on Virginia Tech:

  • Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and 11th in total offense (372.9 yards per game).
  • The Hokes have the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the ACC (23.3 points per game allowed) and the 10th-ranked total defense (367.5 yards per game allowed).
  • Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC in rushing offense, averaging 185.7 yards per game. Powering that offense is the ACC's second-leading rusher Bhayshul Tuten, who is averaging 103.5 rushing yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry and rushing for 13 rushing touchdowns.
  • Virginia Tech's rushing defense ranks 13th in the ACC (149.9 rushing yards allowed per game) and the Hokies are ranked sixth in the ACC in pass defense (217.5 passing yards per game allowed).
  • Virginia Tech has recorded 31 sacks as a team this season. Antwaun Powell-Ryland leads the conference in sacks with 13, totaling 90 sack yards.
  • The Hokies have forced the fourth-most fumbles in the ACC (11) and recovered the second-most fumbles in the league (9).
  • Virginia Tech leads the ACC in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score points on just 69% of red zone trips.

Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC) and Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) will battle for the Commonwealth Clash and for bowl eligibility on Saturday night in Blacksburg, Virginia. Kickoff between the Cavaliers and Hokies at Lane Stadium is set for 8pm and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.

