Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 10/30
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's soccer, field hockey, cross country, volleyball, softball, women's basketball, men's tennis, wrestling, rowing, and swimming & diving teams.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of October 30-November 2, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each game.
Wednesday, October 30th
3pm: Men's Soccer vs. Mary Washington, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Thursday, October 31st
6pm: Women's Basketball vs. Barton College (Exhibition), John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA)
8pm: Women's Soccer at Virginia Tech, Thompson Field (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network
Friday, November 1st
All Day (11/1-11/3): Men's Tennis - Wake Forest Invitational, Wake Forest Tennis Center (Winston-Salem, NC)
9:40am: Cross Country - ACC Cross Country Championships, WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, NC), ESPN
4pm: Wrestling vs. North Dakota State, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)
4pm: Swimming & Diving at North Carolina, Koury Natatorium (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra
5pm: Field Hockey at Wake Forest, Kentner Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC), ACC Network Extra
7pm: Volleyball vs. Pittsburgh, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, November 2nd
All day: Wrestling - Southeast Open, Cregger Center - Roanoke College (Salem, VA)
Sunday, November 3rd
9am: Rowing - Princeton Chase, Lake Carnegie (Princeton, NJ)
12pm: Softball vs. Richard Bland (Exhibition), Palmer Park (Charlottesville, VA)
2pm: Volleyball vs. SMU, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network