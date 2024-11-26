Cavaliers Now

Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 11/26

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers On SI

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia volleyball, men's and women's basketball, men's soccer, and football teams.

This week's UVA sports schedule is highlighted by a pair of home Virginia men's basketball games at John Paul Jones Arena on Tuesday and Friday, UVA women's basketball competing in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with three games in consecutive days, Virginia men's soccer hosting UMass in the third round of the NCAA Tournament, and UVA football taking on Virginia Tech in the annual Commonwealth Clash and regular season finale on Saturday night in Blacksburg.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of November 26-30, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

Tuesday, November 26th

7pm: Men's Basketball vs. Manhattan, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

Wednesday, November 27th

2pm: Volleyball at North Carolina, Carmichael Arena (Chapel Hill, NC), ACC Network Extra

Thursday, November 28th

11am: Women's Basketball vs. Green Bay, Coliseo Guillermo Angulo (San Juan, Puerto Rico), FloHoops (subscription required)

Friday, November 29th

4pm: Men's Basketball vs. Holy Cross, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

4pm: Women's Basketball vs. Washington State, Coliseo Guillermo Angulo (San Juan, Puerto Rico), FloHoops (subscription required)

Saturday, November 30th

12:30pm: Women's Basketball vs. Wyoming, Coliseo Guillermo Angulo (San Juan, Puerto Rico), FloHoops (subscription required)

1pm: Volleyball vs. Boston College, Memorial Gymnasium (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

5pm: Men's Soccer vs. UMass, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA), ESPN+

8pm: Football at Virginia Tech, Lane Stadium (Blacksburg, VA), ACC Network

