Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/3

Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's squash, swimming & diving, softball, track & field, and wrestling teams.

See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 3rd-9th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.

Monday, February 3rd

7pm: Men's Basketball at Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA), ESPN

Thursday, February 6th

All day (2/6-2/8): Swimming & Diving - Cavalier Invite, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)

6pm: Softball at South Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)

7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Friday, February 7th

All day (2/7-2/9): Men's & Women's Squash - MASC Conference Championship, Mayser Center (Lancaster, PA), Live Stream

All day (2/7-2/8): Track & Field - East Coast Invitational, Virginia Beach Convention Center (Virginia Beach, VA)

TBA: Women's Tennis - ITA Team Indoor Championships, Combe Tennis Center (Evanston, IL)

2:30pm: Softball at South Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)

4pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Liberty, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

5pm: Softball vs. East Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)

6pm: Men's Tennis at Georgia, Dan Magill Tennis Complex (Athens, GA)

7pm: Wrestling vs. Duke, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra

Saturday, February 8th

10:30am: Softball vs. Toledo, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)

12pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. Colgate, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)

5:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), The CW Network

Sunday, February 9th

12pm: Women's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network

12:30pm: Softball vs. Saint Francis, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)

