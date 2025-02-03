Wahoos Weekly: Virginia Cavaliers All Sports Schedule & Scoreboard - 2/3
Virginia Cavaliers On SI is back with another edition of Wahoos Weekly, a one-stop shop for UVA fans to see the complete schedule of Cavalier sporting events every week, updated with final scores following the conclusion of each event. This week's Wahoo sports schedule features events for the Virginia men's and women's basketball, men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's squash, swimming & diving, softball, track & field, and wrestling teams.
See below for the full schedule of UVA sporting events for the week of February 3rd-9th, including details on how to watch each event. Refresh the page for final scores for each event.
See last week's edition of Wahoos Weekly here.
Monday, February 3rd
7pm: Men's Basketball at Pittsburgh, Petersen Events Center (Pittsburgh, PA), ESPN
Thursday, February 6th
All day (2/6-2/8): Swimming & Diving - Cavalier Invite, UVA Aquatic & Fitness Center (Charlottesville, VA)
6pm: Softball at South Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)
7pm: Women's Basketball vs. Florida State, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Friday, February 7th
All day (2/7-2/9): Men's & Women's Squash - MASC Conference Championship, Mayser Center (Lancaster, PA), Live Stream
All day (2/7-2/8): Track & Field - East Coast Invitational, Virginia Beach Convention Center (Virginia Beach, VA)
TBA: Women's Tennis - ITA Team Indoor Championships, Combe Tennis Center (Evanston, IL)
2:30pm: Softball at South Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)
4pm: Women's Lacrosse vs. Liberty, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
5pm: Softball vs. East Carolina, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)
6pm: Men's Tennis at Georgia, Dan Magill Tennis Complex (Athens, GA)
7pm: Wrestling vs. Duke, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network Extra
Saturday, February 8th
10:30am: Softball vs. Toledo, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)
12pm: Men's Lacrosse vs. Colgate, Klockner Stadium (Charlottesville, VA)
5:30pm: Men's Basketball vs. Georgia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), The CW Network
Sunday, February 9th
12pm: Women's Basketball vs. Virginia Tech, John Paul Jones Arena (Charlottesville, VA), ACC Network
12:30pm: Softball vs. Saint Francis, Carolina Softball Stadium (Columbia, SC)