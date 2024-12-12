Where to Watch Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will open a five-game home stand on Thursday night, when the Cavaliers face Bethune-Cookman at John Paul Jones Arena. Both teams come into this matchup on two-game losing skids, as UVA is coming off of an 0-2 road trip that saw the Hoos suffer losses at Florida and SMU last week, while the Wildcats' last two games were a pair of losses to Gardner-Webb and Minnesota. It will have been five days since Virginia last played, but Bethune-Cookman hasn't played in nearly two weeks,
This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs. The lone previous matchup came on December 8th, 1994, when Virginia dominated Bethune-Cookman 109-49 at University Hall. Five different Cavaliers scored in double figures in the game - Cory Alexander (28 points), Junior Burrough (19 points), Curtis Staples (15 points), Harold Deane (14 points), and Yuri Barnes (10 points) - while current UVA associate head coach Jason Williford was a starter for Virginia in that game and posted eight rebounds and five assists.
Bethune-Cookman is the only team from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on Virginia's schedule this season and the Cavaliers own a 5-0 all-time record against current members of the SWAC.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Bethune-Cookman, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Bethune-Cookman (2-6) at Virginia (5-4)
Date/Time: Thursday, December 12th at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Where to watch/stream: ACC Network/WatchESPN.com/ESPN+
Commentators: Anish Shroff (Play-by-Play), Josh Pastner (Analyst)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | Sirius XM 380, SXM App 970
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Bethune-Bookman, including game details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Preview, Score Prediction
More Virginia Men's Basketball News
ACC Weekly Roundup: Power Rankings and the Good, Bad, and Ugly
UVA Basketball: Dai Dai Ames Injury Exacerbates Point Guard Situation
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks Virginia Basketball's Loss at SMU
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Basketball Falls to SMU in ACC Opener
Key Takeaways from UVA Basketball's 63-51 Loss at SMU