Where to Watch Virginia vs. Boston College: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to host Boston College in a key week 6 matchup between 1-0 ACC squads on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. The visiting Eagles bring a 4-1 record that includes victories over Florida State and Michigan State and a close road loss at Missouri, while the Cavaliers are 3-1 with a loss to Maryland and wins over Wake Forest and Coastal Carolina.
UVA and Boston College are meeting for the second-consecutive season for the first time ever. The Eagles joined the ACC in 2005, but they've only faced the Cavaliers six times since then as the two teams were in opposite divisions until the Atlantic and Coastal were dissolved this year. Boston College has dominated the all-time series between the two teams, winning seven of the eight meetings, including a 27-24 victory last year in Chestnut Hill. Virginia's lone victory in the series came in 2020, when the Cavaliers prevailed over the Eagles 43-32 in front of a small crowd of 250 fans due to COVID-19 protocols.
In last year's meeting, Virginia built a 21-7 lead at halftime, but Boston College outscored UVA 20-3 in a stunning come-from-behind effort. That was one of four games in the 2023 season in which the Cavaliers surrendered a double-digit lead in a loss.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Boston College, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Boston College (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia (3-1, 1-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 5th at 12pm ET
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
TV/Streaming: ACC Network
Commentators: Jorge Sedano (Play-By-Play), Orlando Franklin (Analyst), Morgan Uber
Spread: Virginia -1
Moneyline: Virginia -115, Boston College -105
Over/Under: 52.5
