Where to Watch Virginia vs. Florida: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia will visit No. 13 Florida for the second annual ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday night at O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. The Cavaliers and Gators are meeting in non-conference play for the second season in a row, but for the first time as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.
UVA is 2-2 all-time against Florida in a series that dates back to 1992, when the Cavaliers defeated the Gators 62-56 in the semifinals of the 1992 NIT. Florida posted a first round victory over Virginia in the 2012 NCAA Tournament and a second round win in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
Last season, the Hoos evened the all-time series with a 73-70 win over the Gators in the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina. This will be the first time these two teams are meeting on the campus of one of the schools, as each of the previous four matchups were played at a neutral site.
Virginia defeated Texas A&M 59-47 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge last season in Charlottesville. UVA is 70-63 all-time against current members of the SEC.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Florida, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (5-2) vs. Florida (8-0)
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 4th at 7:15pm ET
Location: O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida
Where to watch/stream: ESPN2/ESPN+
Commentators: Kevin Brown (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)
Spread: Florida -16.0
Moneyline: Florida -1600, UVA +900
Over/Under: 132.0
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SXM App 371, SXM App 371
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Florida, including game details and notes, scouting report, keys to the game, and a score prediction for Wednesday's matchup here: Virginia Basketball vs. Florida Game Preview, Score Prediction
