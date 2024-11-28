Where to Watch Virginia vs. Holy Cross: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to host Holy Cross on Friday evening at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.
This will be the first time these two program have ever faced each other. UVA will face two teams from the Patriot League this season, as the Cavaliers will take on Holy Cross on Friday and will also host American on Sunday, December 22nd in Charlottesville. Virginia holds a a 38-35 all-time record against current members of the Patriot League. The Cavaliers are 4-0 against unranked opponents this season and 101-10 in non-conference games at John Paul Jones Arena since 2009.
Virginia is looking to improve to 5-2 on the season and pick up its second victory in a row after defeating Manhattan 74-65 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers have also posted wins against Campbell, Coppin State, and Villanova and their losses came against Tennessee and St. John's in The Bahamas last week. Holy Cross, meanwhile, is 4-3 overall. The Crusaders suffered road losses to Wisconsin and Rhode Island to open the season before ripping off a four-game winning streak with victories against Sacred Heart, Brown, New Hampshire, and Mitchell. That streak came to an end on Sunday, as Holy Cross fell on the road at Maine 80-55.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Holy Cross, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia (4-2) vs. Holy Cross (4-3)
Date/Time: Friday, November 27th at 4pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Where to watch/stream: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+
Commentators: Jason Patterson (Play-by-Play), Mack McCarthy (Analyst)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SXM App 983
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Stay tuned for a full preview of Virginia vs. Holy Cross, which will include game details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction for Friday's matchup.
More Virginia Basketball News & Content
VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Talks UVA Basketball's Win Over Manhattan
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Basketball Controls Manhattan
Virginia Basketball Holds Off Manhattan 74-65 | Key Takeaways
UVA Basketball: Ten Things We Learned About Virginia in The Bahamas