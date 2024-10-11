Where to Watch Virginia vs. Louisville: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia and Louisville are set for an important ACC battle on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. The visiting Cardinals, having just fallen out of the AP Top 25 after suffering back-to-back one-score losses to ranked opponents in Notre Dame and SMU, are looking to get back on track by beating UVA for the third-straight meeting. The host Cavaliers, meanwhile, are hoping to continue their best start under Tony Elliott by improving to 5-1 for the first time since 2017 and winning their first three ACC games for the first time since 2007.
Louisville and Virginia have met every season since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2024. The Cards have won six of the 10 meetings between the two teams as ACC foes and lead the all-time series, which dates back to 1988, 7-5. UVA has the advantage in Charlottesville, though, holding a 4-2 record against Louisville in games played at Scott Stadium.
This is very important game for both teams. Louisville began this season with aspirations of returning to the ACC Championship Game, but the last two losses have gotten the Cardinals off of that track. UVA was picked to finish last in the ACC and has surprised many by its strong start. But for both teams, the toughest road lies ahead as both squads rank in the top 30 in the country in remaining strength of schedule, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. Louisville's hopes of making a run in the ACC and Virginia's hopes of reaching bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021 could very well hinge on the outcome of Saturday's game.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Louisville, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Louisville (3-2, 1-1 ACC) at Virginia (4-1, 2-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 12th at 3:30pm ET
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
TV/Streaming: ACC Network
Commentators: Chris Cotter (Play-By-Play), Mark Herzlich (Analyst), Coley Harvey (Sideline)
Spread: Louisville -7.5
Moneyline: Louisville -290,Virginia +240
Over/Under: 54.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 385, SXM App 975
