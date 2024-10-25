Where to Watch Virginia vs. North Carolina: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia and North Carolina will renew the South's Oldest Rivalry and the second-most played rivalry in all of college football on Saturday in Charlottesville. This will be the 129th all-time meeting between the Cavaliers and Tar Heels, who first played on October 22nd, 1892, and who have played every season since 1919. The series is tied with Georgia-Auburn as the second-most played rivalry in the country, trailing only Wisconsin-Minnesota, which has been played 133 times. North Carolina leads the all-time series 65-59-4, but Virginia leads 27-26 in games played in Charlottesville and the series is tied 23-23 in games played at Scott Stadium.
Both teams are desperate for a victory in this one, as UNC enters this game having lost each of its four games and UVA is on a two-game losing skid. It's a must-win game for both the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels if they want to get to the threshold of six wins required become bowl eligible. UNC is also looking to avenge a stunning upset loss from last season, when Virginia took down then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 for UVA's first road victory over a top 10 opponent in program history. Tony Elliott is 1-1 against North Carolina in his tenure at UVA, while Mack Brown is 5-10 against Virginia in his head coaching career.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. North Carolina, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: North Carolina (3-4, 0-3 ACC) at Virginia (4-3, 2-2 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 26th at 12pm ET
Location: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia
Commentators: Thom Brennaman (Play-By-Play), Max Browne (Analyst), Carla Gebhart (Sideline)
Spread: Virginia -3.5
Moneyline: Virginia -170, North Carolina +145
Over/Under: 59.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 138 or 194, SXM App 956
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Click the following link for a full preview of North Carolina at Virginia with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Game Preview, Score Prediction