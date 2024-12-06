Where to Watch Virginia vs. SMU: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will continue its two-game road trip, making the flight from Gainesville, Florida to Dallas, Texas to take on SMU in the ACC opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum. The Cavaliers and Mustangs have met once before, a 76-73 victory for UVA over SMU in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge back in November of 2013, but this will be the first meeting between these two programs as members of the same conference, as SMU joined the ACC this summer.
Both teams' head coaches will be coaching in their first ACC games, as the Mustangs are led by former USC head coach Andy Enfield, while the Cavaliers are playing for interim head coach Ron Sanchez after Tony Bennett announced his retirement before the start of the season. Virginia was a perfect 15-0 in ACC openers under Tony Bennett and Sanchez will be looking to keep that streak going. The Cavaliers are 36-35 all-time in their first ACC games of the season and they have won their last 16 ACC openers coming into Saturday's matchup.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. SMU, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia (5-3) vs. SMU (7-2)
Date/Time: Saturday, December 7th at 2:15pm ET
Location: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
Where to watch/stream: The CW
Commentators: Thom Brennaman (Play-by-Play), Mike Gminski (Analyst)
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SXM App 371, SXM App 371
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. SMU, including game details and notes, scouting report, keys to the game, and a score prediction for Wednesday's matchup here: Virginia Basketball vs. SMU Game Preview, Score Prediction
