BREAKING: Landers Nolley Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech star Landers Nolley will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per a tweet from Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

It was an up-and-down redshirt-freshman campaign for Nolley in his first collegiate action this season. But despite the trials and tribulations that he faced throughout the course of ACC play, he still finished the year as Virginia Tech's leading scorer at 15.5 points per game.

Although Nolley's play was uneven throughout the course of the season, he was undoubtedly Virginia Tech's most skilled player, displaying all the tools necessary to become a great player in Blacksburg.

While his raw skills and talent are apparent, his inconsistency this season was unfortunately his most consistent trait. He shot a mediocre 34.4% from the floor and averaged 3.1 turnovers per contest in ACC play. As the season went on, Nolley got worse offensively - no doubt about that.

After being seen as a potential one-and-done candidate for the NBA, Nolley became a player who appeared poised to return to the fold for a second season, whether it be in Blacksburg or elsewhere.

Per Goodman's tweet, it looks like Nolley was unhappy with his role offensively, and is looking to play more on the wing in his next destination. In and of itself, this is not a huge surprise, as with a 6'7" frame, the wing appears to be his most likely spot whenever he turns pro.

As for the Hokies, they are now left without their leading scorer heading into next season, and are dealt a crucial blow to their 2020-21 roster.