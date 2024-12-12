How To Watch Virginia Tech vs North Carolina A&T: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The 3-6 Virginia Tech Hokies will face off against another 3-6 team. North Carolina A&T has wins over The Citadel, Morgan State, and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania.
Virginia Tech will be North Carolina A&T's second Power Four opponent. The Aggies lost to Wake Forest 80-64 despite a 23-point performance from Landon Glasper. The Aggies have lost four straight despite having a chance late against Buffalo.
The Hokies are in a similarly dire spot. Virginia Tech has lost six straight after beating their first three opponents to start the season. Virginia Tech has lost to Penn State, Jacksonville, Michigan, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Pitt. It's not that the games aren't close. Virginia Tech lost by five to No. 18 Pitt, ten points to Jacksonville, and ten points to South Carolina.
Virginia Tech has not yet played an away game, only neutral site games, and this will continue against North Carolina A&T. The Hokies will invite the Aggies into Cassell Stadium
Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against North Carolina A&T.
TV: ACC Network Extra
- Play-by-Play: Bailey Angle
- Analyst: Mack McCarthy
- Sideline Reporter: Kendal Williams
- Mobile App: ESPN
- Website: GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
- Social Media: Twitter (@HokiesMBB), Instagram (@hokiesmbb).
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -15.5; Over/Under 145.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -1600, North Carolina A&T +900
