Updated ACC Basketball Standings: Where are the Hokies After Their Win Over Notre Dame?

Virginia Tech pulled off an impressive win over Notre Dame yesterday and is now in 8th place in the ACC

Jackson Caudell

Feb 8, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Tyler Johnson (10) drives to the basket in the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
It was by no means pretty, but Virginia Tech got a big win yesterday on the road vs Notre Dame. The Hokies played well in the second half to overcome their poor shooting from the first half to beat the Fighting Irish in what could be a very key win for them. Virginia Tech is in position to earn a bye in the first round of the ACC Tournament and need every win they can get to stay ahead of the muddled middle that is the ACC standings.

The big news in the ACC yesterday was that Duke's winning streak was snapped in a loss on the road vs Clemson. The Blue Devils are still in good position to be the No.1 seed in the conference, but now the Tigers have the tiebreaker.

Louisville is now in second place after beating Miami yesterday, but they lose the tiebreaker to the Blue Devils courtesy of their loss to Duke earlier this year. Pat Kelsey's team has a pair of road trips to NC State and Notre Dame next week.

Wake Forest (10-3) and SMU (9-3) continue to jockey for the No.4 spot and last double bye. Wake got a big road win vs Cal on Saturday and the two teams will meet next Saturday.

Stanford is sitting at 8-5 following their close win vs NC State and North Carolina (7-5) picked up a needed win vs Pitt. Can the Tar Heels ever start playing up to their talent level or is it too late?

Virginia Tech is No. 8, followed by Florida State (5-7) at No. 9. Pitt is also 5-7 but then Syracuse, Cal, Virginia, and Georgia Tech are all at 5-8 and still in position for 8th or 9th. Notre Dame fell to 4-8 with their loss to the Hokies. Boston College (2-10), NC State (2-10), and Miami (1-11) are below the cutline for the ACC Tournament.

ACC Standings (2/9)

1. Duke (12-1 ACC, 20-3 Overall)

2. Louisville (11-2, 18-6)

3. Clemson (11-2, 19-5)

4. Wake Forest (10-3, 18-6)

5. SMU (9-3, 18-5)

6. Stanford (8-5, 16-8)

7. North Carolina (7-5, 14-10)

8. Virginia Tech (6-7, 11-13)

9. Florida State (5-7, 14-9)

10. Pittsburgh (5-7, 14-9)

11. Syracuse (5-8, 11-13)

12. Cal (5-8, 12-12)

13. Virginia (5-8, 12-12)

14. Georgia Tech (5-8, 11-13)

15. Notre Dame (4-8, 10-13)

16. Boston College (2-10, 10-13)

17. NC State (2-10, 9-14)

18. Miami (1-11, 5-18)

