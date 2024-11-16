Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Penn State
1. Defense
To start the game, the Hokies gave up open shots to the Nitty Lions, leading them to shooting 46% from the floor. Part of this sloppy defense led to 11 of Penn State's 37 points scored off turnovers and 10 points scored in the paint. For the game, Penn State shot 51% from the field, 36% from three, and 73% from the free-throw line.
2. Efficiency
In the first half, the Hokies shot just 38% from the floor and 27% from three-point range and committed 12 turnovers. In the second half, the Hokies were able to finish shooting 44% from the floor and 29% from three. The only player to score in double digits was forward Mylyjael Poteat. Virginia Tech overall didn't play with much care on the offensive side of the basketball as they allowed Penn State to get 16 steals for the game.
3. Fouls
In the first half, the Hokies committed 15 fouls, leading to Penn State shooting 15 free throws. In the second half, the Hokies continued getting into foul trouble, committing 11 more fouls leading to Penn State shooting 30 free throws and shooting 70%.
4. Mylyjael Poteat
In the first half, Poteat finished with 11 points, two rebounds, and two assists for the Hokies. In the second half, Poteat finished with a team leading 15 points.
5. Points In The Paint
Virginia Tech struggled tonight with keeping Penn State out of the paint and it showed when Penn State was able to finish the game scoring 32 points in the paint. Nick Kern, Zach Hicks, and Ace Baldwin all got what they wanted inside this game.
