Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech Vs Winthrop
1. Defense
Virginia Tech played very well on defense in the first quarter, forcing multiple turnovers and causing Winthrop to get off to a slow shooting start. In the first half, Winthrop shot 37% from the floor and 23% from the three-point line. the Hokies ended the first half with five steals and two blocks. In the second half, the Hokies held Winthrop to 34% shooting from the field and 15% shooting from three-point range.
2. Jaden Schutt
Jaden Schutt in the first half had five straight points to start the game for the Hokies, and continued his strong play in the second half, finishing with 17 points, two rebounds, and 6-for-11 shooting from three-point range.
3. Rebounding
In the first half, Virginia Tech had 12 offensive rebounds, and 12 defensive rebounds, which led to easy points on the fast break and in the paint. Tyler Johnson had double-digit rebounds with a team-high 10 rebounds. For the game, the Hokies grabbed 42 rebounds, good for 22 second-half rebounds.
4. Efficiency
Virginia Tech struggled with efficiency from the start in this one and outside of Jaden Schutt, there weren't many bright spots on the offensive end. In the first half, the Hokies shot 25% from the floor and 12% from the three-point line. In the second half, the Hokies finished the game shooting 33% from the floor and 27% from three-point range.
5. Fouling
The Hokies kept Winthrop off the free throw line compared to most other teams that Winthrop has played against. Last season, Winthrop averaged 27 free throws a game and this year averaging 35 a game, the Hokies were able to hold Winthrop to under 20 this game which was a season low for them.
