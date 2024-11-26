Virginia Tech Basketball: Fort Myers Tip Off Semi-Final Takeaways
The Hokies drop their third straight game in a 75-63 loss to the Wolverines. Virginia Tech will have the opportunity to snap their losing streak on Wednesday Nov. 27 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Third Place Game.
1. Size 'Em Up
Michigan had a significant size advantage over the Hokies, which created some holes in Tech's defensive coverage. The Wolverine's starting five included Vladislav Goldin, who stands at 7-1, and Danny Wolfe 7-0. Comparatively, Tech's starting five included Mylyjael Poteat 6-9, and Brandon Rechstiener 6-1. The Hokies resorted to double-teaming Michigan's Bigs, leaving one man unmarked, which the Wolverines were able to exploit. Michigan also used their size to record five blocks, while Tech recorded zero.
2. Tobi Lawal
Tobi Lawal led the Hokies offensively with 14 points. Lawal contributed to the bulk of Tech's points with nine free throw buckets, a three-pointer, and two field goals. The VCU transfer's elite athleticism and impressive 49 inch vertical helped the Hokies stay competitive. The current NBA record for vertical leap is 48 inches, held by Michael Jordan.
3. Live by the three, die by the three
Unfortunately for Michigan, the lack of falling three's left them dying in the first half, largely contributing to their slow start. At the end of the first, the Wolverines had attempted 23 shots from beyond the arc, and had only nailed six. By the final whistle, Michigan had only hit 29.4 percent of their three's. The Hokies were able to capitalize on the Wolverines' early shooting struggles, touting an 11 point lead in the first quarter. However, once Michigan found their footing, Tech's lead quickly vanished.
4. Free Throws and Second Half Woes
Defensive mistakes in the paint were the key difference maker that allowed Michigan to effectively pull away from the Hokies. During the second-half, Michigan drew 13 fouls and successfully hit 72 percent of their 18 free-throw attempts. The Wolverines exacerbated the free-throw opportunities to net easy points and extend their lead to 12.
5. Jaydon Young
Jaydon Young also led the Hokies offensively with 12 points. Young recorded a career high five field goals and a season high one steal. The sophomore also led the Hokies in shots beyond the arc with two.
