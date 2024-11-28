Virginia Tech Basketball: Fort Myers Tip Off Third Place Game Takeaways
1. Inefficient Shooting
Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, the game started with them struggling to shoot from the field and the three-point range. At the end of the first half, the Hokies shot 36% from the field, and missed a lot of easy shots at the bucket, leading to nobody on the Hokies getting in double figures in the first half.
2. Ball Movement
Ball movement was a huge difference maker for the Hokies that allowed South Carolina to get out to a decent lead in the first half. During the first two games, the Hokies have had more turnovers than assists and ended the first half with one assist.
3. Defense
In this game, the Hokies struggled with staying in front of South Carolina on defense and gave up open three-point shots. For the game, the GameCocks made a season-high 11 threes, shot 44% from the field, and won the game by double digits 70-60. It is important to note that the Gamecocks are shooting 31% for the season and are one of the lower-tier teams when it comes to shooting the three ball.
4. Jaydon Young
Jaydon Young helped the Hokies again off the bench tonight with his high-paced scoring ability, leading the team in bench scoring. Young finished the game with a team-high 12 points, four rebounds, and a season-high two steals.
5. Jaden Schutt
Jaden Schutt had a big bounce-back game tonight, finishing with his first double-digit scoring game for the first time since the Nov. 11 game against Winthrop. Tonight, Schutt scored 11 points, made two threes, two steals, two assists, and four rebounds.
