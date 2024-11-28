All Hokies

Virginia Tech Basketball: Fort Myers Tip Off Third Place Game Takeaways

Virginia Tech (3-3) suffers 70-60 loss to South Carolina (3-3).

Kahlil McCuller

The Michigan Wolverines compete against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division semifinal at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Michigan won 75-63.
The Michigan Wolverines compete against the Virginia Tech Hokies in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Beach Division semifinal at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. Michigan won 75-63. / Jonah Hinebaugh/The News-Press/USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

1. Inefficient Shooting

Unfortunately for Virginia Tech, the game started with them struggling to shoot from the field and the three-point range. At the end of the first half, the Hokies shot 36% from the field, and missed a lot of easy shots at the bucket, leading to nobody on the Hokies getting in double figures in the first half.

2. Ball Movement

Ball movement was a huge difference maker for the Hokies that allowed South Carolina to get out to a decent lead in the first half. During the first two games, the Hokies have had more turnovers than assists and ended the first half with one assist.

3. Defense

In this game, the Hokies struggled with staying in front of South Carolina on defense and gave up open three-point shots. For the game, the GameCocks made a season-high 11 threes, shot 44% from the field, and won the game by double digits 70-60. It is important to note that the Gamecocks are shooting 31% for the season and are one of the lower-tier teams when it comes to shooting the three ball.

4. Jaydon Young

Jaydon Young helped the Hokies again off the bench tonight with his high-paced scoring ability, leading the team in bench scoring. Young finished the game with a team-high 12 points, four rebounds, and a season-high two steals.

5. Jaden Schutt

Jaden Schutt had a big bounce-back game tonight, finishing with his first double-digit scoring game for the first time since the Nov. 11 game against Winthrop. Tonight, Schutt scored 11 points, made two threes, two steals, two assists, and four rebounds.

V
Nov 27, 2024; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Jaden Schutt (2) drives to the basket past South Carolina Gamecocks guard Morris Ugusuk (15) in the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Additional Links:

How To Watch Virginia Tech vs South Carolina: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

Former Hokie Rumored to be Major Trade Target for LA Lakers

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Elon

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball