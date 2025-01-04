All Hokies

Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From The Hokies win against Miami

Virginia Tech won at home vs Miami.

Kahlil McCuller

Virginia Tech vs Miami 1/4/25
Virginia Tech vs Miami 1/4/25 / VT Virginia Tech
In this story:

1. Assists

In the first half, the Hokies did a good job getting the offense flowing compared to the previous game by creating easy shots for each other. Virginia Tech finished the first half one assist shy of their season average of 13.6 assists per game with 12 assists. For the game, the Hokies finished with 23 assists.

2. Tobi Lawal

In this game, Lawal continued his dominating effort on the stat sheet today finishing the game with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. This is coming off his efficient performance against Duke where he scored 19 points on very good shooting splits.

3. Defense

Virginia Tech was able to force costly turnovers in this one, which made a big difference in the outcome of this game. The Hokies forced Miami to turn the ball over 11 times and scored 17 points off of Miami turnovers, which helped play a role in the late-game comeback.

4. Shooting

The Hokies came out on fire in today's game, finishing the game shooting 54% from the field, 45% from three point range, and 87% from the free throw line. The Hokies were able to get such high efficiency off the points in the paint as well, from Miami struggling to stop the high ball screens leading to open shots inside the paint.

5. Mylyjael Poteat

Poteat had a big bounce-back performance today after struggling against Duke this week. Poteat finished the game with a career-high 25 points, three rebounds, and two steals, helping the Hokies end the four-game losing streak against Miami since 2022. Poteat could score easily through high ball screens, leading to his game-winning layup and free throw.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech vs Miami: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Saturday’s Game

Final Score Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Miami

Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Virginia Tech vs Miami

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball