Virginia Tech Basketball: Instant Takeaways From The Hokies win against Miami
1. Assists
In the first half, the Hokies did a good job getting the offense flowing compared to the previous game by creating easy shots for each other. Virginia Tech finished the first half one assist shy of their season average of 13.6 assists per game with 12 assists. For the game, the Hokies finished with 23 assists.
2. Tobi Lawal
In this game, Lawal continued his dominating effort on the stat sheet today finishing the game with 22 points, six rebounds, and five assists. This is coming off his efficient performance against Duke where he scored 19 points on very good shooting splits.
3. Defense
Virginia Tech was able to force costly turnovers in this one, which made a big difference in the outcome of this game. The Hokies forced Miami to turn the ball over 11 times and scored 17 points off of Miami turnovers, which helped play a role in the late-game comeback.
4. Shooting
The Hokies came out on fire in today's game, finishing the game shooting 54% from the field, 45% from three point range, and 87% from the free throw line. The Hokies were able to get such high efficiency off the points in the paint as well, from Miami struggling to stop the high ball screens leading to open shots inside the paint.
5. Mylyjael Poteat
Poteat had a big bounce-back performance today after struggling against Duke this week. Poteat finished the game with a career-high 25 points, three rebounds, and two steals, helping the Hokies end the four-game losing streak against Miami since 2022. Poteat could score easily through high ball screens, leading to his game-winning layup and free throw.
