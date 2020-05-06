AllHokies
Top Stories
Basketball
Football
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Basketball to Host George Washington in 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

Mike McDaniel

During a zoom teleconference with reporters last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young alluded to the fact that the athletic department was working on crafting an interesting non-conference basketball schedule for next season and beyond. 

One of the announcements that Young dropped on that conference call last week was that the Hokies would be taking part in a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with game one coming this winter in Oklahoma City, and game two coming in 2021-22 in Blacksburg.

While Oklahoma State provides a high-caliber school from the Big 12 to test Virginia Tech early in the season, another opponent with several recent NCAA Tournament appearances has also been added to the slate.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report that the Hokies would be playing George Washington as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The Colonials are the second Atlantic-10 school on the schedule for Virginia Tech, joining the Davidson Wildcats on the out-of-conference slate.

George Washington had a down season this past year, going 12-20 overall with a 6-12 record in league play. However, they've historically been a contender in the A-10, and a team that has made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances out of that conference.

As David Cunningham alluded to on his website, this game presents two coaches coming from the same coaching tree. Both Mike Young and George Washington's Jamion Christian, both have connections to the late Bob Johnson's coaching tree at Emory and Henry University, where Johnson served as a coach and athletic director for over 30 years.

The Hokies and Colonials have not met since the 2007 season in Blacksburg, which Tech won. Tech has sparred with George Washington 72 times overall, and the all-time series is tied 36-36.

The announced non-conference games this upcoming season to date include the neutral site game against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, a neutral site trip to Charlotte to take on Davidson, home games against Marshall, Maine, and now, George Washington.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pro Football Focus suggests not throwing the football in the direction of VT defensive back Caleb Farley

Pro Football Focus released a stat that is pretty telling about how good Caleb Farley was for Virginia Tech in 2019

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech adds walk-on transfer linebacker Austin Rosa from Rutgers

Rosa, who is walking on as a transfer linebacker from Rutgers, is entering his sixth season of collegiate eligibility

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies offer 2021 wing Nate Santos

Virginia Tech men's basketball has extended an offer to 2021 wing, Nate Santos, out of Windsor, Connecticut

Mike McDaniel

ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) High on 2020 Virginia Tech Football

ESPN's Football Power Index, a forward-looking projection, has Virginia Tech as a Top 20 team for 2020

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: A Conversation with Incoming Freshman Guard Joe Bamisile

Incoming freshman Joe Bamisile, a 4-star guard from Richmond, Virginia, will provide an offensive scoring punch that is much needed for the Virginia Tech basketball program

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive back Khalil Ladler transfers to Louisiana Tech

After playing three seasons at Virginia Tech, defensive back Khalil Ladler will transfer to Louisiana Tech for his final season of eligibility

Ricky LaBlue

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente praises Dalton Keene's work ethic in an interview with the Boston Herald

When speaking with the Boston Herald, Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente spoke highly of Dalton Keene's work ethic and what the Patriots will be getting from their new tight end

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech leaders discuss pandemic response

The semester make take place in-person, and sports may happen this fall, but aspects of both may be far from normal

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: Let's Discuss the 2020 NFL Draft for Virginia Tech

On a new episode of the Hokie Hangover Podcast, the NFL Draft is discussed in detail, including Dalton Keene's fit with the Patriots, Reggie Floyd's chances with the Cardinals, and more

Mike McDaniel

David Jackson is returning to Virginia Tech as Assistant AD for Strength and Conditioning

Former Virginia Tech athlete and strength and conditioning coach David Jackson is returning to Blacksburg after one season away from the program.

Justin Cates