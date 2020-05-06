Virginia Tech Basketball to Host George Washington in 2020-21 Non-Conference Schedule

During a zoom teleconference with reporters last week, Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young alluded to the fact that the athletic department was working on crafting an interesting non-conference basketball schedule for next season and beyond.

One of the announcements that Young dropped on that conference call last week was that the Hokies would be taking part in a home-and-home series with the Oklahoma State Cowboys, with game one coming this winter in Oklahoma City, and game two coming in 2021-22 in Blacksburg.

While Oklahoma State provides a high-caliber school from the Big 12 to test Virginia Tech early in the season, another opponent with several recent NCAA Tournament appearances has also been added to the slate.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first to report that the Hokies would be playing George Washington as part of its 2020-21 non-conference schedule. The Colonials are the second Atlantic-10 school on the schedule for Virginia Tech, joining the Davidson Wildcats on the out-of-conference slate.

George Washington had a down season this past year, going 12-20 overall with a 6-12 record in league play. However, they've historically been a contender in the A-10, and a team that has made multiple NCAA Tournament appearances out of that conference.

As David Cunningham alluded to on his website, this game presents two coaches coming from the same coaching tree. Both Mike Young and George Washington's Jamion Christian, both have connections to the late Bob Johnson's coaching tree at Emory and Henry University, where Johnson served as a coach and athletic director for over 30 years.

The Hokies and Colonials have not met since the 2007 season in Blacksburg, which Tech won. Tech has sparred with George Washington 72 times overall, and the all-time series is tied 36-36.

The announced non-conference games this upcoming season to date include the neutral site game against Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, a neutral site trip to Charlotte to take on Davidson, home games against Marshall, Maine, and now, George Washington.