Virginia Tech Basketball to Play Home-and-Home Series with Oklahoma State

Virginia Tech head basketball coach Mike Young held a Zoom teleconference with local media on Monday morning and discussed a variety of topics, ranging from recruiting, player development, and future scheduling in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

When responding to a question about potential future non-conference scheduling, Young broke some news about a Big 12 team on the docket when basketball (hopefully) resumes this fall.

"The Big Ten-ACC Challenge will certainly be a part of that (non-conference schedule)...but I think I can say this now. Mike Boynton was on my staff back in 2007, and I love Michael....he's a good friend and a great coach," Young told the media gathering.

"We are gonna be playing Oklahoma State....I think in Oklahoma City this fall, and then the Cowboys will be coming back to Blacksburg in 2021-22. I'll be looking forward to that match-up and there are some others on (the schedule) that I believe will go a long way towards preparing us for league play, I really do."

Virginia Tech last played Oklahoma State on December 1st, 2012, when the Hokies upset #15 Oklahoma State at Cassell Coliseum by a score of 81-71 behind 28 points from star point guard Erick Green.

That upset victory for the Hokies was the high point of an otherwise tumultuous tenure for Virginia Tech basketball under head coach James Johnson.

There were other opponents that Young referenced during the conference call, but none by name with the exception of Oklahoma State.

Regardless, it sounds like there will be some high-level basketball taking place for Virginia Tech prior to ACC play in the near future.