AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Virginia Tech Basketball to Play Home-and-Home Series with Oklahoma State

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech head basketball coach Mike Young held a Zoom teleconference with local media on Monday morning and discussed a variety of topics, ranging from recruiting, player development, and future scheduling in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

When responding to a question about potential future non-conference scheduling, Young broke some news about a Big 12 team on the docket when basketball (hopefully) resumes this fall. 

"The Big Ten-ACC Challenge will certainly be a part of that (non-conference schedule)...but I think I can say this now. Mike Boynton was on my staff back in 2007, and I love Michael....he's a good friend and a great coach," Young told the media gathering. 

"We are gonna be playing Oklahoma State....I think in Oklahoma City this fall, and then the Cowboys will be coming back to Blacksburg in 2021-22. I'll be looking forward to that match-up and there are some others on (the schedule) that I believe will go a long way towards preparing us for league play, I really do."

Virginia Tech last played Oklahoma State on December 1st, 2012, when the Hokies upset #15 Oklahoma State at Cassell Coliseum by a score of 81-71 behind 28 points from star point guard Erick Green. 

That upset victory for the Hokies was the high point of an otherwise tumultuous tenure for Virginia Tech basketball under head coach James Johnson.

There were other opponents that Young referenced during the conference call, but none by name with the exception of Oklahoma State.

Regardless, it sounds like there will be some high-level basketball taking place for Virginia Tech prior to ACC play in the near future.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalton Keene speaks to his versatility in introductory press conference with the Patriots

Former Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was introduced as a member of the Patriots in a teleconference over the weekend, and had some interesting things to say about his time with the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

COVID-19 threatens Virginia Tech finances amidst pandemic uncertainty

With the COVID-19 pandemic shaking the world, Virginia Tech is not immune, facing financial distress in a time of uncertainty

Ricky LaBlue

Virginia Tech Head Coach Mike Young met with reporters on Monday afternoon

Virginia Tech head coach Mike Young spoke with the media about pandemic life and even dropped a non-conference scheduling nugget.

Justin Cates

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene drafted by the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots traded up to select Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene with the 101st overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

PODCAST: 2020 Virginia Tech Football Preview with All Sports Discussion ACC

I joined the All Sports Discussion ACC podcast to discuss the 2020 Virginia Tech football program and the outlook for the new season

Mike McDaniel

What will Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene's rookie contract look like?

Virginia Tech tight end Dalton Keene was selected as the 101st pick by the New England Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. What will his new contract look like?

Mike McDaniel

Former Virginia Tech defensive end Trevon Hill signs with the New England Patriots

Undrafted free agent defensive end Trevon Hill, who spent over three years on the roster at Virginia Tech, lands an NFL opportunity with New England

Ryan Hartman

Evaluating Virginia Tech's 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear-view mirror, who are some Virginia Tech Hokies who could hear their names called in 2021?

Ricky LaBlue

Former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd signs with the Arizona Cardinals

After failing to be selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, former Virginia Tech safety Reggie Floyd landed a deal with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent

bmanning4

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech Basketball: Assessing the Fit of Grad Transfer Cordell Pemsl

Virginia Tech added frontcourt size with the addition of former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl. How does he fit with the Hokies?

Jay.anderson

by

mikem92