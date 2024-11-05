Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Win vs Delaware State
1. Three Point Shooting
The Hokies came out firing from three, making 7/17 good enough for 41% shooting from three in the first half. In the second half, the Hokies shot under 40%, shooting just 32% in the second half but still managed to win the game despite the poor shooting.
2. Assists
The Hokies did a good job getting each other involved in the first half, as a team, they had 11 assists and were able to shoot 48% as a team. In the second half, the ball seemed to keep the ball moving as the Hokies managed to get 10 more assists in the second half with 21 which ultimately led to the Hokies securing the victory.
3. Rebounding
The Hokies started out winning the rebounding battle in the first half, grabbing 19 total team rebounds to Delaware State's 14. In the second half, the Hokies doubled their rebounding by grabbing 39 rebounds and as a result came up with 32 points in the paint. This as a result stopped Delaware from being able to get into the press coverage and stopping the Hokies from getting the ball up the court.
4. Points In The Paint
The Hokies similar to last year, scored a decent amount of points inside the paint scoring 32 points inside the lane. With big athletic bodies down low, it should be a point of emphasis for the team to continue to get inside and score the basketball.
5. Turnovers And Allowed Points In The Paint
The Hokies struggled with allowing points in the paint and with turnovers, allowing 20 points inside and turning the ball over 14 times. It needs to be a point of emphasis to take care of the basketball, as Delaware State nearly pulled off a comeback victory based on the points inside and not getting back on defense after turnovers.
