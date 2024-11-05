All Hokies

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Win vs Delaware State

5 takeaways from Virginia Tech vs Delaware State.

Kahlil McCuller

Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs Delaware State 11/4/24
Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs Delaware State 11/4/24 / VT vs Delaware State
In this story:

1. Three Point Shooting

The Hokies came out firing from three, making 7/17 good enough for 41% shooting from three in the first half. In the second half, the Hokies shot under 40%, shooting just 32% in the second half but still managed to win the game despite the poor shooting.

2. Assists

The Hokies did a good job getting each other involved in the first half, as a team, they had 11 assists and were able to shoot 48% as a team. In the second half, the ball seemed to keep the ball moving as the Hokies managed to get 10 more assists in the second half with 21 which ultimately led to the Hokies securing the victory.

3. Rebounding

The Hokies started out winning the rebounding battle in the first half, grabbing 19 total team rebounds to Delaware State's 14. In the second half, the Hokies doubled their rebounding by grabbing 39 rebounds and as a result came up with 32 points in the paint. This as a result stopped Delaware from being able to get into the press coverage and stopping the Hokies from getting the ball up the court.

4. Points In The Paint

The Hokies similar to last year, scored a decent amount of points inside the paint scoring 32 points inside the lane. With big athletic bodies down low, it should be a point of emphasis for the team to continue to get inside and score the basketball.

5. Turnovers And Allowed Points In The Paint

The Hokies struggled with allowing points in the paint and with turnovers, allowing 20 points inside and turning the ball over 14 times. It needs to be a point of emphasis to take care of the basketball, as Delaware State nearly pulled off a comeback victory based on the points inside and not getting back on defense after turnovers.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Basketball: Both The Men's And Women's Attendees Announced For The ACC Tipoff On October 8-10

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs UNC Wilmington

Virginia Tech Basketball: 2024-2025 Men's Basketball Season Preview

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball