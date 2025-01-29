Virginia Tech vs Florida State: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today's ACC Game
Virginia Tech has lost three straight coming into tonight's game vs Florida State and the Hokies are hoping to snap that losing streak and avoid falling further in the standings.
The Seminoles lead the all-time series, 38-25. The two sides played three times last season, with each winning at home, before FSU defeated Tech 86-76 in the second round of the 2024 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Washington, D.C. Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla combined for 39 points in leading the Hokies to an 83-75 victory over FSU on Feb. 13, 2024 in Blacksburg. Tech’s last win in Tallahassee was on Jan. 29, 2022 (85- 72). VT is 6-21 all-time in Tallahassee. Prior to the 2022 win, the Hokies’ last victory in Tallahassee was Feb. 24, 1990. Mike Young is 3-3 vs. FSU. The two sides did not meet during the 2020-21 season.
Tobi Lawal has three double-doubles on the season, which are the most by a VT player since Lynn Kidd’s five from last season. Lawal had four double doubles a year ago at VCU. Lawal became the first Hokie to record back-to-back double-doubles since Justyn Mutts did so in November 2022. The London, England native is one of four players to rank in the top 20 in both scoring and rebounding in ACC-only games.
He ranks second in FG% in ACC-only games (61.4%), trailing only Malique Ewin. Tech has had six different leading scorers in its last seven games.
Tip-Off is just around the corner and be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates, scores, stats, and highlights from Tallahassee!
Pregame
Additional Links:
How to Watch and Listen To Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs Florida State
"Situational football" leads way in hiring of Sam Siefkes As Virginia Tech's New Defensive Coordinator
Virginia Tech Football: Grading the Hokies’ Hire of Sam Siefkes as Defensive Coordinator