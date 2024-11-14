Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies win vs UNC Asheville
1. Played With Faster Pace
The Hokies wanted to play faster, which helped them as the team went on a 12-0 run in the first quarter. Virginia Tech ended the first half with 11 points scored off turnovers, six fastbreak points, and 22 points in the paint. For the game, the Hokies scored 14 fastbreak points, got to the free-throw line 28 times, and got down hill scoring 54 points inside the paint.
2. Turnovers
In the first half, the Hokies struggled with turnovers, committing their average last season of 12 turnovers. For the game, the Hokies finished with 18 total turnovers, so it is safe to say they took better care of the basketball in the second half.
3. Carleigh Wenzel
Carleigh Wenzel had a really good first half on both ends of the floor, leading the team with 11 points, two steals, two assists, and three rebounds. In the second half, Wenzel scored 14 points to finish the game with 25 points, eight rebounds, two assists, and three steals.
4. Defense
Virginia Tech played good defense throughout this game, and it showed as the Hokies jumped out to a 19-point lead in the first half. In the second half, the Hokies finished the game holding UNC Asheville to 37% field goal shooting,11% shooting from three, and 18 turnovers.
5. Offense
The Virginia Tech offense was very efficient tonight, shooting over 50% from the field, and over 70% from the free throw line. The Hokies had three different players finish in double figures with leading scorer Carleigh Wenzel scoring 25 points, Matilda Ekh 13 points, and Rose Micheaux scoring 11 points.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From The Hokies Loss to Iowa
Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech Vs Winthrop
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Clemson