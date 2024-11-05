All Hokies

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs NC Wilmington

5 takeaways from Virginia Tech's win over NC Wilmington

Kahlil McCuller

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Team 11/4/24
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Team 11/4/24 / VT WBB
In this story:

1. Easy Buckets

Starting this game, Virginia Tech went on a 15-0 run and it all started with open shots and lanes to the basket. The Hokies compiled this by finishing the first half with 50% shooting from 3-point range, 61% from the field, and 55 points with no free throws in two quarters. The Hokies finished the game scoring 99 points with 61.8% shooting from the field, 44.4% from three, 77.8% from the free throw line, and 68 paint points.

2. Aggressive Defense

In the first quarter, the Hokies forced NC Wilmington into seven turnovers, held the Seahawks to a woeful 26.7% field goal percentage, and led by as many as 23 points to end the first quarter at 34-11. The Hokies also finished the first quarter with four steals and three blocks as a team. In the second half, the Hokies finished the game with 18 forced turnovers, nine steals, and four blocks as a team.

3. Rebounding

The Hokies out rebounded NC Wilmington 38-20, which led to a lot of fast break easy baskets and second chance points being scored. the Hokies scored 19 points in the paint, 24 points from three point range, and five free throws.

4. Matilda Ekh

Matilda Ekh had 10 first-half points to be one of the team leaders in scoring. She made two threes, grabbed rebounds to end the game on 58% shooting from the field, and made both her free throws. Matilda finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

5. 3 Point Shooting And Full Team Effort

The Hokies shot over 40% from three-point range this game, shooting 18 threes and making eight, good for 44.4% from behind the arc. This came as a result of a lack of closeouts and open shooting opportunities given to the Hokies. The Hokies finished with five people in double figures, with Baker scoring 14, Ekh scoring 18, Wenzel 14, Petersen 12, and Micheaux 14.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Basketball: 2024-2025 Men's Basketball Season Preview

Virginia Tech Basketball: Everything From the Hokies Women's Basketball Team at the ACC Tipoff

Virginia Tech Basketball: Both The Men's And Women's Attendees Announced For The ACC Tipoff On October 8-10

Published |Modified
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball