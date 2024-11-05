Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win vs NC Wilmington
1. Easy Buckets
Starting this game, Virginia Tech went on a 15-0 run and it all started with open shots and lanes to the basket. The Hokies compiled this by finishing the first half with 50% shooting from 3-point range, 61% from the field, and 55 points with no free throws in two quarters. The Hokies finished the game scoring 99 points with 61.8% shooting from the field, 44.4% from three, 77.8% from the free throw line, and 68 paint points.
2. Aggressive Defense
In the first quarter, the Hokies forced NC Wilmington into seven turnovers, held the Seahawks to a woeful 26.7% field goal percentage, and led by as many as 23 points to end the first quarter at 34-11. The Hokies also finished the first quarter with four steals and three blocks as a team. In the second half, the Hokies finished the game with 18 forced turnovers, nine steals, and four blocks as a team.
3. Rebounding
The Hokies out rebounded NC Wilmington 38-20, which led to a lot of fast break easy baskets and second chance points being scored. the Hokies scored 19 points in the paint, 24 points from three point range, and five free throws.
4. Matilda Ekh
Matilda Ekh had 10 first-half points to be one of the team leaders in scoring. She made two threes, grabbed rebounds to end the game on 58% shooting from the field, and made both her free throws. Matilda finished the game with 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal.
5. 3 Point Shooting And Full Team Effort
The Hokies shot over 40% from three-point range this game, shooting 18 threes and making eight, good for 44.4% from behind the arc. This came as a result of a lack of closeouts and open shooting opportunities given to the Hokies. The Hokies finished with five people in double figures, with Baker scoring 14, Ekh scoring 18, Wenzel 14, Petersen 12, and Micheaux 14.
