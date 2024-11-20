All Hokies

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Rutgers

Virginia Tech vs Rutgers 5 takeaways.

Kahlil McCuller

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball / Virginia Tech
In this story:

1. Struggles Shooting

In the first half, the Hokies shot 31% from the field, and 25% from three, but eventually made a turnaround in the second half. The Hokies finished shooting 44% from the field, 40% from three, and 75% from the free throw line. Part of this shows a big step forward as the Hokies continue to grow from the Iowa loss and get their first win against an undefeated Power Four team this season.

2. Rose Micheaux

For the second time this season, Micheaux had herself another double-double, and she had a team-high and career-high 17 rebounds, along with a team-high 16 points. Micheaux chipped in a steal and a block on the defensive end and continues to show her value to this team on both sides of the court.

3. Defense

Virginia Tech had a tough matchup defensively tonight, but made stops when needed to keep the game close. The Hokies forced Rutgers into 20 turnovers tonight, and 35% shooting from three-point range. Getting these forced turnovers also helped the Hokies get 19 points off of turnovers, and helped them push the pace and get seven fast break points as a team.

4. Points Inside

Virginia Tech did a really good job taking advantage of the points in the paint, by outscoring Rutgers 48-36 inside and outrebounded Rutgers who is sixth in the nation in rebounding. The Hokies also did a good job moving the ball around and getting a team win by getting 18 team assists and getting four players in double figures scoring.

5. Carleigh Wenzel

Even though Wenzel struggled with shooting tonight, she came up big on the defensive side of the ball and made a big time three, and clutch free throws. Wenzel finished the game with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and five steals, after starting 0-11 shooting.

Additional Links:

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Virginia Tech's Win Over Coppin State

Virginia Tech Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss to Penn State

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: 5 Takeaways From Hokies win vs UNC Asheville

Published
Kahlil McCuller
KAHLIL MCCULLER

Kahlil McCuller joined the Sports Illustrated team in summer 2024 and is a Sports Media major at Virginia Tech. Covering College Baseball, College Basketball, and College Football for the Virginia Tech Hokies. Prior to this Kahlil worked pregame radio shows for Virginia Tech Basketball teams on 105.3 The Bear and started his own basketball podcast on Spotify called "Fleeky Hoops Podcast" and covered March Madness for the Hokies Women's Basketball team back in March 2024. My favorite sports teams are: Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Chargers, Virginia Tech Hokies and PSG for Soccer

Home/Basketball