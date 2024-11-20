Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From Hokies Win Over Rutgers
1. Struggles Shooting
In the first half, the Hokies shot 31% from the field, and 25% from three, but eventually made a turnaround in the second half. The Hokies finished shooting 44% from the field, 40% from three, and 75% from the free throw line. Part of this shows a big step forward as the Hokies continue to grow from the Iowa loss and get their first win against an undefeated Power Four team this season.
2. Rose Micheaux
For the second time this season, Micheaux had herself another double-double, and she had a team-high and career-high 17 rebounds, along with a team-high 16 points. Micheaux chipped in a steal and a block on the defensive end and continues to show her value to this team on both sides of the court.
3. Defense
Virginia Tech had a tough matchup defensively tonight, but made stops when needed to keep the game close. The Hokies forced Rutgers into 20 turnovers tonight, and 35% shooting from three-point range. Getting these forced turnovers also helped the Hokies get 19 points off of turnovers, and helped them push the pace and get seven fast break points as a team.
4. Points Inside
Virginia Tech did a really good job taking advantage of the points in the paint, by outscoring Rutgers 48-36 inside and outrebounded Rutgers who is sixth in the nation in rebounding. The Hokies also did a good job moving the ball around and getting a team win by getting 18 team assists and getting four players in double figures scoring.
5. Carleigh Wenzel
Even though Wenzel struggled with shooting tonight, she came up big on the defensive side of the ball and made a big time three, and clutch free throws. Wenzel finished the game with 19 points, three rebounds, two assists, and five steals, after starting 0-11 shooting.
