Virginia Tech Women's Basketball: Instant Takeaways From The Hokies Loss Against UVA
1. Points Inside
In the first half, the Hokies dominated the paint against Virginia, scoring 16 points inside along with eight points off turnovers. They continued to do this in the second half, matching the 16 point total points in the paint but couldn't get much else going.
2. Struggles From 3
The Hokies struggled from the start shooting from three-point range, finishing the half shooting 4-12 from behind the arch. These struggles continued later in the game as the Hokies finished shooting 6-20, 30% from the three-point line.
3. Turnovers
The Hokies turned the ball over 17 times tonight and 10 times in the second half, one more turnover above their season average of 16. This is concerning as the team kept things close in the first half and only turned the ball over six times in that half which is one of the main reasons UVA was able to jump to a sizeable lead.
4. Slow Start In The Second Half
Virginia Tech turned the ball over 10 times in the second half, finishing with 17 turnovers, and got outscored 27-12 in the 3rd quarter. This comes after ending the first half tied at 35 but partly because both teams struggled shooting and unfortunately for the Hokies, this drought continued into the second half.
5. Defense
The Hokies couldn't get as many stops in the second half to keep the game close, as they allowed a 27-12 run to the Cavaliers after being tied to start the second half. The Hokies were outrebounded on the offensive glass 14-6 and couldn't stop the Cavaliers from getting to the paint to score.
