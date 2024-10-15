Brent Pry Previews Matchup With Boston College
Virginia Tech and Boston College playing on Thursday Night—a tradition as old as time.
Brent Pry's first game as a Hokie was against Boston College in 1995 at home. The Hokies faced off against Boston College six times on Thursday Night and the series is tied three to three. Virginia Tech will make their 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football.
JC Price, Jeron Gouveia-Winslow, and Xavier Adibi, among other coaches, have had some historic games against Boston College in the past.
Brent Key recalled this in his press conference, saying, "We did talk a lot about the tradition and the rivalry with BC. It's been a lot of good games. They have fielded some really good teams. We showed some clips, you know, Peirson, [Gouveia], Xavier, all these guys we got on staff have made plays. JC Price against this group, so we pulled up some of that old film just to make sure they understand this is a big game, particularly Thursday night here at home."
Throughout the presser he stressed the strengths of the current Boston College team, citing Thomas Castellanos's improvement throughout the season, "[Castellanos has] a good supporting cast. They're utilizing their tight ends well. Those guys have made some plays at critical times. They're getting backs out of the backfield more. You know, those are efficient throws generally to those guys. He's a veteran quarterback, this guy's experienced now. I think he's making pretty good decisions. He's had some tipped balls and things like that that have ended up in interceptions, but I think he's playing better ball right now."
Castellanos has thrown four interceptions this year to twelve touchdowns, running for just over one hundred yards in the process.
Brent Pry's Hokies are set to face off against the four-win Eagles on ESPN at 7:30 PM on October 17th.