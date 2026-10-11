The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Virginia Tech’s 25–20 Loss to Cal

Virginia Tech has outgained its last two opponents by a combined 202 yards. It lost both by a combined seven points.

Saturday’s version came in Berkeley, where Cal went 75 yards in 57 seconds and scored with 18 seconds left to win 25–20. Tech is 4–2 and 1–2 in the ACC, and coach James Franklin didn’t blame luck.

“There’s critical moments and critical plays that we’re not maximizing and ultimately that’s my responsibility to get it fixed,” Franklin said.

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from the game.

The good: Ethan Grunkemeyer and the two-minute offense

A week after he had a hand in all four Tech turnovers against Pitt, junior quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer didn’t give it away once. He finished 21-of-31 for 288 yards and a touchdown, and he was 9-of-11 for 139 yards in the fourth quarter.

His go-ahead drive went 73 yards in nine plays. After Cal answered, he moved Tech from its own 40 to the Cal 7 in 15 seconds, hitting fifth-year receiver Marlion Jackson for 18 and 20 yards after a Cal pass-interference flag. The last throw, intended for tight end Luke Reynolds, fell incomplete with contact but no flag.

“To me that was a super impressive drive at the end of the game under very very challenging circumstances,” Franklin said.

The run defense held up, too. Take away a 29-yard fake punt and Cal’s other 25 rushes netted 53 yards.

The bad: Tech quit on what was working

Sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. had 67 yards on 10 carries at halftime. He got two carries after it, both on the first series of the third quarter, and finished with 73. That was against a Cal defense that ranked 121st nationally against the run.

Same story with senior receiver Ayden Greene. He caught passes of 32 and 30 yards on one second-quarter drive, the second for a touchdown. After that drive, he was not targeted for the rest of the game.

Tech ran 12 times for 28 yards after halftime. It went 1-for-7 on third down when it needed four yards or more. Grunkemeyer was sacked three times, with two more wiped out by Cal penalties, behind a line that had Layth Ghannam at left tackle for the injured Justin Terry.

The defense had its own version. Tech sacked Jackson Brousseau on Cal’s third snap and didn’t get him again in 43 dropbacks. Brousseau, in his first start for Cal, threw for 321 yards, and the Bears went 5-for-5 on third down in the fourth quarter against a defense that ranked 16th nationally on that down.

The ugly: flags and kicks

Cal scored three touchdowns. Every one of those drives included a Tech penalty of 13 yards or more.

Aycen Stevens was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the first. Kenny Woseley Jr. drew a pass interference call on the 14-play, 79-yard march that gave Cal its first lead. Then Kaleb Spencer (roughing the passer) and Cam Chadwick Jr. (pass interference) were flagged on back-to-back snaps of the game-winner. That’s 58 of Cal’s 239 touchdown-drive yards, handed over.

“We have opportunities to get off the field,” Franklin said. “And we get penalties. We actually had less penalties than they did today, but they came up at critical moments.”

The offense wasn’t immune. Up 14–13 early in the fourth, Tech had fourth-and-1 at the Cal 16 and kept its offense out there until left guard Michael Troutman III jumped. On came fifth-year kicker John Love from 39 yards. He missed left, his second miss of the day and third straight, the first such streak of his career.

Love had missed two kicks inside 40 yards in his career before the final snap against Pitt. He’s missed two more in the eight days since.

After that Pitt game, Franklin called Love “the best kicker in the country.” On Saturday: “We’re going to have to create some more competition. There’s no doubt about that.”

Tech has three other kickers: junior Aiden Daugherty, sophomore Cole Byrd, who already handles kickoffs, and freshman Will Love, John’s brother.

What’s next

Georgia Tech, which beat Duke 28–25 on Saturday, visits Lane Stadium on Oct. 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. Clemson is a week later.

Nothing that beat Tech in Berkeley needs better players to fix. That’s the encouraging part. It’s also why 4–2 stings.