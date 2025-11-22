Four Things To Watch For When Virginia Tech Faces No. 13 Miami
Yes, James Franklin is the new head coach in Blacksburg, but this season is not over and there are still two more matchups for Virginia Tech to try and salvage the season. First on the list is Miami, who Virginia Tech fans are very familiar with after last season. There would be nothing sweeter for a lot of this coaching staff than to welcome Miami in and kick them out of the playoff conversation.
Virginia Tech will need a couple of key players/position groups to step up in order to complete the upset as 17.5 point underdogs. Let's dive into those who will play key roles in deciding the Hokies' fate on Saturday.
QB Kyron Drones
Week in and week out, Kyron Drones is who effectively decides if Virginia Tech wins on Saturday, or at least he plays a major role. The Hokies are 3-7, and Kyron Drones played strong games in all three wins. In the seven losses, the story is not the same.
According to PFF, Miami is not only the No. 4 grading team in the country, but they are the top three in pass rushing grade and top 15 in coverage grade. They will not make life easy for Virginia Tech.
Their top three graders in coverage for the team are Jakobe Thomas (89.5), Keionte Scott (87.8), and Damari Brown (83.3). They have forced 14 interceptions and allowed just 22 passing touchdowns on the season.
Virginia Tech's offense cannot succeed when the focal point is passing, but they need to be able to have some form of passing attack to keep the defense from keying in on the run. Kyron Drones will, for obvious reasons, play a crucial role in that.
Running Backs
I might continue to sound like a broken record, but run the dang ball. Run the ball, run the ball, run the ball, win. As mentioned right above, the passing can't be the focal point, meaning that running has to be.
Virginia Tech is averaging 5.0 yards per carry with their top three rushers all averaging at least four, including Kyron Drones. You want to say that running the ball will be easier for the Hokies against Miami. Hell, they ran the ball amazingly against them last year.
The only issue there, Miami is allowing only 3.7 yards per carry on the season, and they are amazing at generating negative plays on runs, forcing other teams backwards for a total of nearly one yard per carry when they get negative rushing plays.
What does this mean for Virginia Tech? They may get you in the backfield from time to time, but 3.7 yards per carry when you have that many negative yards? They're susceptible to the explosive play, which they have given up a lot of.
On the season, Miami has given up seven (at least) 20+ yard rushes, and the Hokies have been good at generating these explosive runs. Hawkins has five and Terion Stewart has three.
If Virginia Tech wants a good chance at winning this game, it needs to be able to establish the run and make this game as short as possible.
Offensive Line
Need the pass and run game to work? You need the offensive line to work. It's simple as that. When the offensive line is able to perform, the offense as a whole is. In Virginia Tech's three wins this season, the offensive line has produced the following numbers:
PBLK Grade:
55.1
52.3
73.1
Yes, those numbers are terrible, but those are all top five in Pass Block grades so far on the season. The other two were losses to Old Dominion and Florida State.
RBLK Grade:
49.7
60.0
54.9
Those numbers are equally bad, but two are above the season average of 53.0.
What I value more than a run block grade is an overall run grade. It can be difficult to grade offensive linemen when it comes to run blocking because, well, you're just hitting the guy in front of you.
In Virginia Tech's wins, the Run Grade is:
62.2
82.2
78.7
They did not run the ball well against Wofford, but the other two wins were because they were able to shorten the game by establishing a dominant run.
As we've established, Miami has a good, but beatable run defense. On offense, this reminds me a lot of the Stanford game from last year. You have to play into your strengths, not the opponents weaknesses. Especially when Miami doesn't have many defensive weaknesses.
Linebackers
To round out what to watch, the Linebackers in this game will play a crucial role. Miami is balanced in the run and the pass, so the linebackers have to be perfect on Saturday.
The linebacker position will be under a lot of stress with Miami's constant threat to run or pass on any down or distance. They average 5.7 yards per carry and 9.3 yards per pass attempt.
While we aren't technically under the Pry era anymore, his staff is still here. Linebackers have been one of the biggest gripes that people have complained about in the years under Brent Pry, but they haven't been much of an issue this year.
Caleb Woodson, Kaleb Spencer, and Noah Chambers have led the way this year, and they've not been anything to write home about, but they haven't been bad. If they can step up, as they have in some of Virginia Tech's wins, they will give their defense a chance to make some big-time stops on Saturday.