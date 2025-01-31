How to Watch Senior Bowl: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Roster, and Odds
The draft really does start in Mobile, and in this year’s edition of the Senior Bowl, the talent level is off the charts. Over one hundred college athletes, including FBS players, FCS players, and Canadian college athletes, will compete in the senior bowl. The game will be played on Saturday, February 1, in Mobile, Alabama.
Some of the greatest talents in the game, however, have opted to not play in this year’s game. Some of the most notable names include Cam Skattebo, Shamar Turner, Deone Walker, Bru McCoy, Trey Amos, Shemar Stewart, Xavier Watts, Will Howard, Mike Green, and Jack Sawyer. There still is a long list of players who are playing, and draft prospects can commonly expect to raise their draft stock if they excel in the Senior Bowl.
Here's how to watch the Senior Bowl, including kickoff time, TV channels, roster, and odds.
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Play-by-Play: Rhett Lewis
- Analysts: Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis
- Sideline Reporter: Tom Pelissero
Here's a breakdown of some of the most notable prospects in the Senior Bowl, courtesy of NCAA.com:
National Team FBS players
DB Azareye'h Thomas | Florida State
DB Sebastian Castro | Iowa
DB Quincy Riley | Louisville
DB Dorian Strong | Virginia Tech
DL Landon Jackson | Arkansas
DL Donovan Ezeiruaku | Boston College
DL Mike Green | Marshall
DL Josiah Stewart | Michigan
OL Josh Conerly Jr. | Oregon
OL Jonah Monheim | USC
QB Dillon Gabriel | Oregon
RB Damien Martinez | Miami (FL)
RB Donovan Edwards | Michigan
RB Ollie Gordon II | Oklahoma State
RB Bhayshul Tuten | Virginia Tech
TE Harold Fannin Jr. | Bowling Green
WR Jayden Higgins | Iowa State
WR Xavier Restrepo | Miami (FL)
WR Tez Johnson | Oregon
American Team FBS players
DB Dan Jackson | Georgia
DB Billy Bowman Jr. | Oklahoma
DL Tim Smith | Alabama
DL Deone Walker | Kentucky
DL RJ Oben | Notre Dame
DL Jared Ivey | Ole Miss
DL Walter Nolen | Ole Miss
DL Princely Umanmielen | Ole Miss
DL Kyle Kennard | South Carolina
DL Barryn Sorrell | Texas
DL Shemar Stewart | Texas A&M
DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins | Georgia
LB Smael Mondon Jr. | Georgia
LB Jack Kiser | Notre Dame
OL Emery Jones | LSU
OL Willie Lampkin | North Carolina
QB Jalen Milroe | Alabama
QB Riley Leonard | Notre Dame
QB Jaxson Dart | Ole Miss
RB RJ Harvey | UCF
RB Devin Neal | Kansas
RB Brashard Smith | SMU
RB Trevor Etienne | Georgia
WR Tai Felton | Maryland
WR Jack Bech | TCU
National Team FCS players
DB Keondre Jackson | Illinois State
LB David Walker | Central Arkansas
OL Grey Zabel | North Dakota State
American Team FCS players
OL Jackson Slater | Sacramento State
RB Marcus Yarns | Delaware
American Team HBCU - FCS players
OL Carson Vinson | Alabama A&M
National Team Canadian players
QB Taylor Elgersma | Laurier
