Incoming Transfer Wide Receiver Changa Hodge Has Not Yet Practiced For Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech added a surprise transfer to the roster last week when Villanova graduate transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge announced his commitment to the Hokies.

Hodge was one of the best receivers in the FCS a year ago for Villanova, as he hauled in 65 catches for 1,118 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 6'1" 200 lbs. wideout fills an immediate need on the Virginia Tech roster, and should play a significant role on the offense this fall. 

Justin Fuente spoke about the addition of Hodges during Friday afternoon's press conference.

"We needed to shore that [wide receiver] room up. Changa hasn't been on the field for us. You can imagine the protocols he has to go through in order to make it to working in large groups, not just getting into school and the paperwork with that, but COVID and all the protocols. So he's not on the field yet. But I feel good about it [the receiving corps]."

While Hodge remains in mandatory quarantine due to NCAA COVID-19 protocols on travel, he is expected to begin practicing with the Hokies in short order. Once he does, he should emerge as one of Tech's top options to line up opposite of Tre Turner this fall at wide receiver. 

Outside of Turner and Hodge, the Hokies are expected to lean on Kaleb Smith, Tayvion Robinson, and Jaden Payoute as pass catchers this fall. Tight end James Mitchell is also expected to play a sizable role with his versatility to split out wide as a tight end.

While Virginia Tech's receiving corps may be young, there is plenty of talent in the room that could emerge and surprise this fall. 

As a veteran, Hodge will serve as a needed mentor for the younger players, but will also play a significant role on the Hokies offense in 2020.

Football

