The Boston Herald ran an article on Saturday, authored by Steve Hewitt, in which Hewitt interviewed some of tight end Dalton Keene's former coaches to get a gauge of what the Patriots were getting in their new tight end.

It was a great article, and I highly recommend that you read it in its entirety here.

Hewitt's conversation with Keene's former coaches included discussion with his high school coaches, as well as Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente.

Much of what we heard and saw out of Dalton Keene at Virginia Tech was reiterated at length throughout last weekend's NFL Draft, and Hewitt's discussion with Justin Fuente for the Boston Herald was no different.

On Keene's intelligence:

"In our offense, the H-back and the quarterback have to do the most and he picked it up so very quickly. It was really amazing. Then it was just a matter of him continuing to improve his overall strength and conditioning level," Fuente told Hewitt.

On Keene's work ethic:

I think the biggest thing is it was every single day with Dalton. There's a lot of hard workers out there for periods of time. Whether it's a day, a week, a month, or a year, but this is a kid that's shown it every single day I've been around him," Fuente explained.

Most Virginia Tech fans knew that the Patriots were getting a good one with their 101st overall pick, but Fuente's high praise, as well as similar comments from other coaches and former teammates confirms it.