SI.com
AllHokies
HomeFootballOther SportsBasketballRecruiting
Search

Justin Fuente: "We've Had No Additional Opt-Outs" Thus Far

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley shocked the Virginia Tech fan base and the college football world as a whole last month when he announced that he would be opting out of the 2020 college football season to prepare for the NFL Draft.

The health of himself and his family amidst the Coronavirus pandemic was of utmost importance as he made his decision, leading many to wonder whether or not he would be the first of several Virginia Tech players to opt out of the season.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Justin Fuente was asked whether or not there were any additional players on the roster who have elected to opt-out.

"No we haven't [had any players opt out]. What's interesting about this is that certainly there's a COVID piece of the opt out and there's an eligibility piece...we're still trying to figure out how that's going to be implemented. I've had some conversations with some guys [on the roster] about how it all will work from an eligibility standpoint, but we're not to that point yet where kids have elected to sit out," Fuente said.

Understandably, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming fall. After a wild week across the sport led by cancelations from the Big Ten and the PAC-12, it would make sense that athletes from the ACC, SEC, Big 12, and Group of Five schools would be considering whether or not it's worth it to play. 

However, it is encouraging from a roster standpoint that to date, the Hokies have not suffered additional attrition due to athletes not being comfortable with COVID-19 protocols. The medical staff has done a great job at ensuring that the athletes feel safe as they prepare for the football season.

Through one week of fall camp, the athletes have felt safe. As the situation evolves, it will be interesting to see if that trend continues.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Incoming transfer wide receiver Changa Hodge has not yet practiced for Virginia Tech

Hodge, who announced he would be transferring to Virginia Tech last week, has yet to practice for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

Justin Fuente praises redshirt-freshman wide receiver Jaden Payoute in Friday press conference

Payoute, a former 4-star recruit, appears to be settling into his role at wide receiver for the Virginia Tech offense

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech running back Raheem Blackshear denied waiver for immediate eligibility

Blackshear, who transferred to Virginia Tech from Rutgers, will appeal the NCAA's decision

Mike McDaniel

Redshirt-junior linebacker Amare Barno working with defensive line in fall camp

Virginia Tech redshirt-junior linebacker Amare Barno is working with the defensive line in fall camp

Mike McDaniel

How should we handle COVID-19 and college sports? Good question

There aren't easy solutions, but those in charge have a lot to answer for.

Justin Cates

by

mikem92

2021 3-star Texas offensive lineman Canon Boone expected to announce college decision this weekend

Boone, who is one of the top offensive lineman on Tech's radar, is expected to announce his decision this weekend

Mike McDaniel

The ACC opens its search for the next conference commissioner

ACC Commissioner John Swofford is retiring in 2021, and the conference has begun the search to replace him

Bryan Manning

The NCAA establishes a COVID-19 concern hotline

The NCAA has established a COVID-19 hotline for athletes to utilize for concerns over safety protocols

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker named to Golden Arm Award watch list

The preseason accolades continue to roll in for Virginia Tech quarterback Hendon Hooker, who was named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

ACC medical expert believes fall football can be conducted safely

A leading ACC medical expert believes the season can be played safely, which is a big reason for the league's decision to press forward

Mike McDaniel