Virginia Tech rising redshirt-junior defensive back Caleb Farley had a breakout 2019 season that saw him rise from a mediocre freshman to one of the country's top defensive backs.

As a redshirt-sophomore, Farley led the ACC last season with 16 passes defended, and finished in a tie for second in the conference with four interceptions. He consistently locked down an entire side of the field for the Hokies' defense, which improved drastically across the board a year ago as a result.

Pro Football Focus released a stat on Monday afternoon that was pretty telling of just how good Farley was in the Virginia Tech secondary a season ago.

Per PFF, when throwing in the direction of Caleb Farley, opposing quarterbacks had a quarterback rating of 26.8 in 2019. The passer rating of a quarterback throwing the ball into the dirt on every snap is 39.6.

By that metric, it's statistically better for a quarterback to spike the ball every snap than throw to a receiver covered by Caleb Farley.

Insanity.

Due to his strong play, Farley is considered to be a candidate to potentially enter the NFL Draft early, especially if he repeats last year's performance in the upcoming season. Early draft mocks have widely varied, but Farley is seen as one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2021 class. As a result, he's projected to go no later than early-to-mid second round, but with upside to be picked much higher.

Whether he eventually leaves for the NFL early or not, one thing is for certain, an important season lies ahead for both Farley and the Hokies.