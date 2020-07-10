AllHokies
Report: ACC Not Yet Ready to Make Decisions on 2020 College Football Season

Mike McDaniel

It has been a wild week across college athletics as the Ivy League announced the postponement of fall sports and the Big Ten announced the cancelation of non-conference football games this fall.

After the Big Ten made the decision on Thursday to play conference games only in the 2020-21 season, many expected other conferences to follow suit.

Brett McMurphy of Stadium reported on Thursday afternoon that it was expected that the ACC would also not play non-conference games this fall.

However, on Thursday night, it appears that the ACC has instead elected to take a step back to reassess, and hold off on any final decisions about the college football season at the present time. 

Matt Fortuna of The Athletic reported that administrators associated with the ACC wanted to take their time before making any permanent decisions.

It's a turbulent time throughout society, with college athletics playing a significantly small part of the overall equation. 

As stated before, if there's a way for student-athletes to safely take the field this fall, games will be played. The issue that remains though, is who exactly is going to be making the final decisions on the football games.

The NCAA seems to be perfectly content with sitting on the sidelines and leaving it up to the conferences, which could make things messy in a hurry, especially if the conferences do not act and make decisions in unison.

Per usual, the "unifying" body of college football refuses to step in and be the biggest voice in the room during an extremely difficult time.

At a time when important decisions need to be made, the lack of a true unified and competent decision making body within college athletics once again rears its ugly head.

Only time to tell what the impact will ultimately be.

