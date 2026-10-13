SP+ Projects Score for Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech: Hokies have clear advantage

BLACKSBURG — Following a two-game skid, Virginia Tech football will attempt to get back on track this Saturday against Georgia Tech in its Homecoming game at Lane Stadium.

The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) opened the season with four straight victories for the first time since 2017, but back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal by 35-33 and 25-20 final scores, respectively, have Virginia Tech staring down the barrel of a three-game tumble if it can't win Saturday against the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) captured its first victory over an FCS foe this season on Saturday, toppling previously unbeaten Duke 28-25. Prior to Saturday's game, the Yellow Jackets had lost three of their first four contests, falling to Colorado (14-13), then-No. 18 Tennessee (45-24) and most notably, Stanford (34-27).

SP+ has the Hokies as 10.7-point favorites, projecting a final rounded score of 33-22 and giving Virginia Tech a 75% win probability. The Hokies are also the ATS pick this week with a spread difference of 1.2. Virginia Tech enters Week 7 ranked at No. 39 in the SP+ rankings, dropping 11 spots after its five-point loss at Cal.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SP+ TOP 772, WEEK 7



* OHIO STATE-OBERLIN CHECK: Buckeyes -145.5

* South Dakota St -4 Rutgers

* Stephen F. Austin -1 Stanford

* Ferris State -1 Central Michigan

* Still in 772nd: Hilbert, after a 56-0 loss to No. 706



Full (readable) list: https://t.co/tCBVg6vwA6 pic.twitter.com/mQ2r0szUFE — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 12, 2026

Looking at the Yellow Jackets

In Georgia Tech's victory, running back Trelain Maddox rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, punching in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 54 seconds left before Duke kicker Gavin Strange missed a 33-yard game-deciding field goal.

Georgia Tech, which ranks 64th in Connelly's overall metrics, is the second-strongest opponent by SP+ that Virginia Tech has played so far this year, coming in only behind Pitt (No. 36). California, which won over the Hokies 25-20 in Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 10, is ranked No. 87.

Against Duke, Yellow Jackets starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of the 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was 23-of-30 passing with 218 yards and one touchdown.

This year, Mendoza is 107-of-153 (69.9% completion percentage) for 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. For comparison, Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, a fellow transfer from the Big Ten, is 152-of-208 (73.1% completion percentage) for 1,734 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Virginia Tech's contest against Georgia Tech kicks off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. After that, the Hokies are on the road to play Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 24, at either 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2.

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