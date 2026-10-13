SP+ Projects Score for Virginia Tech-Georgia Tech: Hokies have clear advantage
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BLACKSBURG — Following a two-game skid, Virginia Tech football will attempt to get back on track this Saturday against Georgia Tech in its Homecoming game at Lane Stadium.
The Hokies (4-2, 1-2 ACC) opened the season with four straight victories for the first time since 2017, but back-to-back losses to Pitt and Cal by 35-33 and 25-20 final scores, respectively, have Virginia Tech staring down the barrel of a three-game tumble if it can't win Saturday against the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech (2-3, 1-1 ACC) captured its first victory over an FCS foe this season on Saturday, toppling previously unbeaten Duke 28-25. Prior to Saturday's game, the Yellow Jackets had lost three of their first four contests, falling to Colorado (14-13), then-No. 18 Tennessee (45-24) and most notably, Stanford (34-27).
SP+ has the Hokies as 10.7-point favorites, projecting a final rounded score of 33-22 and giving Virginia Tech a 75% win probability. The Hokies are also the ATS pick this week with a spread difference of 1.2. Virginia Tech enters Week 7 ranked at No. 39 in the SP+ rankings, dropping 11 spots after its five-point loss at Cal.
Looking at the Yellow Jackets
In Georgia Tech's victory, running back Trelain Maddox rushed for 81 yards and three touchdowns, punching in a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 54 seconds left before Duke kicker Gavin Strange missed a 33-yard game-deciding field goal.
Georgia Tech, which ranks 64th in Connelly's overall metrics, is the second-strongest opponent by SP+ that Virginia Tech has played so far this year, coming in only behind Pitt (No. 36). California, which won over the Hokies 25-20 in Berkeley, Calif., on Oct. 10, is ranked No. 87.
Against Duke, Yellow Jackets starting quarterback Alberto Mendoza, the younger brother of the 2026 NFL Draft No. 1 pick and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, was 23-of-30 passing with 218 yards and one touchdown.
This year, Mendoza is 107-of-153 (69.9% completion percentage) for 1,193 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. For comparison, Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, a fellow transfer from the Big Ten, is 152-of-208 (73.1% completion percentage) for 1,734 yards, 12 touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Virginia Tech's contest against Georgia Tech kicks off this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network. After that, the Hokies are on the road to play Clemson on Saturday, Oct. 24, at either 7:00 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. ET on either ESPN or ESPN2.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05