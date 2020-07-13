The ACC is Floating an Interesting Scheduling Scenario for This Fall

With conference scheduling at the forefront of safe "return to play" proposals being posed by leagues across college football, could a home-and-home series be played in the ACC?

It's one idea on the table, according to Joe Giglio of 99.9 The Fan in North Carolina.

With this proposal, the ACC would play 10 conference games, but would have only five teams on the schedule. Each conference opponent on the schedule would be played twice under this proposal, with one game at home and another on the road.

In addition, Notre Dame would also be a part of this proposal, as the Irish would be a de facto ACC team for the 2020-21 season.

This is one of the more innovative ideas in regard to scheduling that has been proposed. It's apparent that the upcoming football season will be anything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing would be more strange than seeing teams play each other twice in the regular season.

Nevertheless, it is one of several options on the table as the ACC moves toward making scheduling decisions for fall sports by the end of July.

"In a sense, with some of this, we’re in a holding pattern where we’re not at a point to make definitive decisions yet. We’re proceeding as if we will start the football season on time and we will play a full season. But we also know that either of those could be altered, either significantly or not so significantly. So we’re having to develop a lot of different scenarios and spend a lot of time and energy on different scenarios that may or may not come into play,” ACC commissioner John Swafford stated last week.

So could Virginia Tech end up playing five ACC teams twice?

Time will tell, but one thing is for certain, this fall across the college football landscape will be anything but normal.