AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

The ACC is Floating an Interesting Scheduling Scenario for This Fall

Mike McDaniel

With conference scheduling at the forefront of safe "return to play" proposals being posed by leagues across college football, could a home-and-home series be played in the ACC?

It's one idea on the table, according to Joe Giglio of 99.9 The Fan in North Carolina.

With this proposal, the ACC would play 10 conference games, but would have only five teams on the schedule. Each conference opponent on the schedule would be played twice under this proposal, with one game at home and another on the road.

In addition, Notre Dame would also be a part of this proposal, as the Irish would be a de facto ACC team for the 2020-21 season.

This is one of the more innovative ideas in regard to scheduling that has been proposed. It's apparent that the upcoming football season will be anything but normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but nothing would be more strange than seeing teams play each other twice in the regular season. 

Nevertheless, it is one of several options on the table as the ACC moves toward making scheduling decisions for fall sports by the end of July.

"In a sense, with some of this, we’re in a holding pattern where we’re not at a point to make definitive decisions yet. We’re proceeding as if we will start the football season on time and we will play a full season. But we also know that either of those could be altered, either significantly or not so significantly. So we’re having to develop a lot of different scenarios and spend a lot of time and energy on different scenarios that may or may not come into play,” ACC commissioner John Swafford stated last week.

So could Virginia Tech end up playing five ACC teams twice?

Time will tell, but one thing is for certain, this fall across the college football landscape will be anything but normal.

 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources: Virginia Tech expected to name former linebacker Jeron Gouveia-Winslow to the coaching staff

Gouveia-Winslow, who played for the Hokies from 2008-2012, most recently served as an assistant at Brevard College

Mike McDaniel

ACC targeting late July for fall sports scheduling decision

After a turbulent week across college athletics, the ACC is targeting late July for a decision on fall sports

Mike McDaniel

Recruiting update on 2021 4-star Florida defensive back Markevious Brown

Brown, a top Hokies target, has Virginia Tech high on his list as he narrows down his final schools

Mike McDaniel

2021 4-star Virginia Tech safety target Donovan McMillon nearing college decision

As Virginia Tech continues its momentum on the recruiting trail for 2021, could another top target land in Blacksburg?

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Virginia linebacker Isi Etute

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, pledged the Hokies over West Virginia and NC State

Mike McDaniel

by

BestCates

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies make the Top 8 for 2021 3-star guard Gabe Dorsey

Virginia Tech men's basketball is in contention for one of the top players in the state of Pennsylvania for the Class of 2021

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech 2021 linebacker target Isi Etute to announce college decision on Saturday

Etute, a 3-star linebacker from Virginia Beach, will announce his college choice at 5 PM

Mike McDaniel

Hokie Hangover Podcast: An interview with 2021 4-star DB commit DJ Harvey

2021 4-Star California defensive back DJ Harvey joined the podcast to breakdown his commitment to the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

2022 4-star Florida safety Myles Rowser discusses Hokies offer

After his recent VT offer, IMG Academy prospect Myles Rowser discusses his impressions of Virginia Tech

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech extends offer to 2022 4-star safety Myles Rowser

The Hokies are in early on one of the top safeties in the 2022 recruiting class

Mike McDaniel