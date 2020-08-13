The Atlantic Coast Conference has officially begun its search for a new league commissioner, the conference’s official website reported. The post became available back on June 25 when longtime commissioner John Swofford announced the upcoming season would be his last.

John Swofford became ACC commissioner on July 1, 1997. He replaced Gene Corrigan in the role. Before he became commissioner, Swofford was the athletic director at North Carolina, his alma mater.

The ACC has hired a search firm called Turnkey Search, a division of Turnkey Sports and Entertainment, that will help the league coordinate its search.

The ACC Board of Directors will direct the search, led by Board Chair Kent Syverud of Syracuse and all presidents and chancellors from each of the 15 member schools.

A search advisory committee, led by co-chairs President Nathan Hatch (Wake Forest) and President Fr. John Jenkins (Notre Dame), will be responsible for collecting information and feedback from member schools,” the league statement said.

“The committee will be comprised of conference representatives including athletic directors, senior woman administrators, faculty athletics representatives, and student-athletes. A five-member finalist selection committee will be responsible for identifying a diverse and accomplished group of candidates for the Board of Directors to review.”

This is certainly an interesting time for a new commissioner. The ACC Network is still in its infancy and was something Swofford worked on for years. Then there are the massive revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league expects the new commissioner will be in place by the summer of 2021.