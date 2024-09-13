The Hokies and the Monarchs: A haunting ground that has derailed seasons before they began liftoff
The year was 2018. Tech was fresh off a dominant 24-3 win over #19 Florida State and a blowout victory over William & Mary. Year three under Justin Fuente looked even more promising than the first two, and just a week before they would begin the march to what they thought would be their second ACC Championship in three years, they had to travel down south to take on the much inferior Old Dominion Monarchs.
For those who either forgot what happened or decided to block it permanently out of their memories, the Hokies lost 49-35, losing star quarterback Josh Jackson to a broken fibula in the process.
Okay, that was a different time. We know there were tensions building in that locker room and that the cohesion was quickly dying out in that squad.
Fast-forward to 2022. The Hokies had hired new Head Coach Brent Pry in the fall and were building on a foundation for a new era. It was also in Norfolk, where Pry fell to ODU in a 20-17 debut loss that involved Tech quarterback Grant Wells throwing four interceptions.
So what does game three at Ballard Stadium really mean for the Hokie faithful? A lot.
If the Hokies were to steady the ship and win in front of the 757, that would amplify the belief of so many fans that this team has the ability to be mentally resilient—something that is believed to have been missing in years prior.
However, if the Hokies fall to ODU for the third time in a row at Ballard, then Brent Pry would have to take another hit of confidence on his way to rebuilding the Hokies to the team he knows he can make them.
Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Saturday, and if you don't find yourself able to watch many Tech games, make the time for this one because you could witness another mark in time that shapes the Virginia Tech football program, for better or for worse.