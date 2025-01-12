Updated ACC Transfer Portal Rankings: Where Do the Hokies Land After a Big Week of Commitments?
When the transfer portal first opened, Virginia Tech was hit hard by departures and they were slow to start bringing players in, leaving them at the bottom of the ACC transfer portal rankings. Fast forward to mid-January and the Hokies have done a solid job of bringing in talent and surged into the top ten (No.7 ) of the transfer portal rankings.
The Hokies needed to add talent at most positions and have done a good job. They have added two solid running backs in hopes of replacing Bhayshul Tuten, multiple offensive lineman, and a new secondary. The Hokies might not be done adding talent yet and they still have to hire a new defensive coordinator.
For yet another season, Florida State is leading in the ACC transfer portal rankings. Unlike last year though, they are going to have to prove that this group can keep them as contenders and not have a season like they did in 2024.
Miami has moved up to No. 2 in the ACC transfer portal rankings and also have the the second-highest average commitment ranking. With the addition of former Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, the Hurricanes look to be contenders in the ACC next season. Louisville, Wake Forest, and Virginia round out the top five, and all three teams have been surging with recent commitments. North Carolina ranks one spot ahead of Virginia Tech at No. 6 and then SMU, Cal, and Georgia Tech round out the top ten.
ACC Transfer Portal Rankings (1/12, Rankings courtesy of 247Sports)
1. Florida State
2. Miami
3. Louisville
4. Wake Forest
5. Virginia
6. North Carolina
7. Virginia Tech
8. SMU
9. Cal
10. Georgia Tech
11. NC State
12. Duke
13. Boston College
14. Stanford
15. Pitt
16. Syracuse
17. Clemson
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (17)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)
WR Donavon Greene (Wake Forest)
The latest transfer commitment the Hokies got is from former Wake Forest wide receiver Donavon Greene.
Greene is a 6'2 210 LBS receiver who adds size and experience on the outside. In his career, Greene has hauled in 102 catches for 1,853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive season as a Demon Deacon came in 2023 when he caught 37 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Greene finished with a 61.3 grade in 293 snaps this season, a 70.6 grade in 576 snaps in 2022, a 72.5 grade in 507 snaps in 2020, and a 74.0 grade in 214 snaps in 2019. He clearly has experience and should compete for playing time instantly with the Hokies offense.
Earlier this week, Virginia Tech got a commitment from New Mexico safety transfer Christian Ellis.
Ellis played for New Mexico for three seasons and in 2024, was their highest-graded defensive player on Pro Football Focus, finishing with a 70.6 defensive grade in 900 snaps. In 2023, he played 697 snaps and finished with a 55.6 grade. He helps fill a big need for the Hokies and should be able to contribute immediately.