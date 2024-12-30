Virginia Tech Bowl Game History: Appearances, Wins, Records
Virginia Tech has a long history of playing in college football's postseason, especially during head coach Frank Beamer's tenure at Virginia Tech. He instilled a level of tradition into the Virginia Tech program and leveled up the Hokies in every way imaginable. Beamer led the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl appearances--over 65% of the Hokies' bowl appearances, ever--in his final 23 years with the program, but his legacy would follow him.
Frank Beamer changed the culture of VPI football. It turned into more than a game, it was a spectacle. He singlehandedly changed the public perception of what Virginia Tech football is about, the identity changed, and he united people from all walks of life. His level of sportmanship and class is what every coach should thrive to have. He created a bowl dynasty out of Virginia Tech, and hopefully, those Hokies aren't done.
There's plenty of bowl wins that come to mind, but not many rival the feeling of the Gator Bowl against Clemson on January 1st, 2001. The Hokies' fans were outraged ahed of the game as the BCS system opted to pick Notre Dame for the Fiesta Bowl over higher-ranked Virginia Tech. Beamer came out in the Gator Bowl with revenge on his mind. Michael Vick led the Hokies to a dominating win against future-conference opponent, Clemson. The Hokies won 41-20, and in that moment, the Hokies felt like a new franchise, a school that could dominate the higher ranks of collegiate football for ages.
Since then, the system has changed. BCS is no more and the Hokies are in two consecutive bowl games for the first time since 2018 and 2019, Justin Fuente's third and fourth year with the Hokies.
Besides Frank Beamer, the Hokies list of coaches with bowl appearances is not that long.
Chronological List of Hokies' Bowl Appearances (35)
1946 - Sun Bowl, L (Jeremy Kitts)
1966 - Liberty Bowl, L (Jerry Claiborne)
1968 - Liberty Bowl, L (Jerry Claiborne)
1980 - Peach Bowl, L (Bill Dooley)
1984 - Independence Bowl, L (Bill Dooley)
1986 - Peach Bowl, W (Bill Dooley)
1993 - Independence Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
1994 - Gator Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
1995 - Sugar Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
1996 - Orange Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
1997 - Gator Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
1998 - Music City Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
1999 - Sugar Bowl (BCS National Championship), L (Frank Beamer)
2000 - Gator Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2001 - Gator Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2002 - San Francisco Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2003 - Insight Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2004 - Sugar Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2005 - Gator Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2006 - Chick-fil-A Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2007 - Orange Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2008 - Orange Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2009 - Chick-fil-A Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2010 - Orange Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2011 - Sugar Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2012 - Russell Athletic Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2013 - Sun Bowl, L (Frank Beamer)
2014 - Military Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2015 - Independence Bowl, W (Frank Beamer)
2016 - Belk Bowl, W (Justin Fuente)
2017 - Camping World Bowl, L (Justin Fuente)
2018 - Military Bowl, L (Justin Fuente)
2019 - Belk Bowl, L (Justin Fuente)
2021 - Pinstripe Bowl, L (Brent Pry)
2023 - Military Bowl, W (Brent Pry)
2024 - Duke's Mayo Bowl, TBD (Brent Pry)
