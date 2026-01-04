Virginia Tech Expected To Host JMU DB Transfer Justin Eaglin

The transfer portal continues to gain momentum, and Virginia Tech is expected to host James Madison defensive back Justin Eaglin on an upcoming visit. Eaglin is coming off his junior season with James Madison, where he played in all 14 games for the Dukes during a highly successful 2025 campaign. The news was first reported by Evan G. Watkins of 247Sports.

Also expected to visit Virginia Tech next week https://t.co/IeXQ4EceON https://t.co/bCkiR2eRIp — EvanGWatkins247 (@EvanGWatkins247) January 4, 2026

Eaglin emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the Sun Belt Conference this past season, earning All-Sun Belt honors after a productive year in Harrisonburg. He finished the season with 35 total tackles, eight pass breakups and five interceptions, consistently showing strong ball skills and awareness in coverage. One of his most notable plays came on the national stage, as he intercepted a pass against Oregon during James Madison’s appearance in the College Football Playoff.

According to Pro Football Focus, Eaglin graded out as one of James Madison’s more reliable defenders. He earned a 75.1 overall defensive grade, highlighted by a 78.5 grade against the run and a 73.1 coverage grade. His tackling grade of 67.3 further reflected his steady, well-rounded play throughout the season. Eaglin was also remarkably consistent from week to week, with only one game graded below 56.0 and no games exceeding a 76.0 overall mark, underscoring his dependable presence in the secondary.

While his grading metrics were solid across the board, Eaglin’s impact often showed up most clearly on the stat sheet. His best statistical performance came against Old Dominion in Week 8, when he intercepted two passes in a dominant James Madison victory. Despite earning a 67.0 overall grade and a 66.6 coverage grade in that game, his ability to generate turnovers helped swing momentum and reinforce his reputation as a playmaker in the defensive backfield.

Virginia Tech enters the offseason with clear needs in the secondary, particularly for experienced players who can contribute immediately. Eaglin brings nearly 1,000 career defensive snaps along with experience at both the conrernback and safety spots. He is a player with proven production at the FBS level, making him an intriguing option for the Hokies as they look to reshape their defensive backfield through the transfer portal.

At a minimum, Eaglin would provide quality depth and competition in the cornerback room. Given his experience, consistency and ability to create turnovers, he could also push for a more significant role if he ultimately lands in Blacksburg.

