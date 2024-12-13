Virginia Tech Football: 5 Possible Candidates For Virginia Tech’s Offensive Line Coach Job
In a flurry of staff changes yesterday, Virginia Tech and Brent Pry parted ways with offensive line coach Ron Crook after two years with the program. This comes alongside an announcement that they will also part ways with defensive coordinator Chris Marve.
Virginia Tech could go plenty of ways with this offensive line coach hire as the options around college football have started to open up.
Note: This is just speculation, not reporting any candidates.
1. Brent Davis, Virginia Tech Co-Offensive Line Coach
Why not promote from within? Davis has served as an offensive analyst and co-offensive line coach for Virginia Tech. Davis spent nine years at Army as the offensive coordinator and he has experience leading some of the best rushing offenses in the country. Assuming that Virginia Tech's overall offensive direction seems the same, having somebody like Brent Davis to coach the most important position on offense. Davis also has extra experience recruiting in Virginia, as he served as VMI's offensive coordinator in the past.
2. Gordon "Gordie" Sammis, UConn Offensive Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach
Gordie seems like another perfect fit to be Virginia Tech's offensive line coach. UConn lists Sammis's recruiting area as the DMV, meaning that Sammis could already have some advantages over other coaches. UConn promoted Sammis to offensive coordinator after serving as UConn's offensive line coach in the past. He coached Christian Haynes to back-to-back All-American Seasons. He has already coached at William & Mary and VMI, he would be a great fit to Virginia Tech's staff as a recruiter and coach.
3. Alex Atkins, Former Florida State Offensive Coordinator & Offensive Line Coach
This one is a bit more of a hail mary in comparison to the other names on this list. Atkins was fired following Florida State's 1-9 start to the 2024 season. It's possible that Atkins could be looking for less responsibility as a coach and move from being an offensive coordinator to being an offenisve line coach again. Virginia Tech would have to throw a significant amount of money Atkins's way, but anything is possible.
4. Bill Durkin, Liberty Offensive Line Coach
Durkin has served as the Liberty Flames' offensive line coach, helping the Flames become one of the best offensive lines in the Group of Five. In 2023, Virginia Tech's offensive line helped lead Liberty to become the no. 1 team in the country in rushing, averaging 293.3 yards per game. Liberty finished the year rushing for a program-record 4,106 yards and 39 touchdowns. Similar to other coaches on this list, he has experience recruiting in Virginia and he is a proven offensive line coach.
5. Todd Washington, Former Jacksonville Jaguars Assistant offensive line coach
This would be a fun hire. Todd Washington earned earning first-team All-Big East honors after starting on the offensive line for Virginia Tech. He had an eight year NFL career after being drafted in the fourth round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As a coach, he most recenty served as the Jaguars' assistant offensive line coach. Pry has hired plenty of former Hokies players on his staff and Washington would just add to that list.
Honorable Mention: Ryan Alexander (WVU Assistant Offensive Line Coach)
