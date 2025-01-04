Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Loss Against Minnesota In The Dukes Mayo Bowl
1. Defense
On defense, the Hokies struggled in the first half to stop the passing game, which cost them two passing touchdowns in the second quarter. By halftime, the Hokies had given up three touchdowns and 266 total yards to Minnesota's offense, 151 passing yards and 115 rushing yards. The Hokies defense played better to end the game as they only gave up three points in the second half.
2. Offensive Efficiency
Virginia Tech's offense struggled with converting on third down in the first half, finishing the half with a 37% conversion rate on third down and only five first downs. This offensive inefficiency continued in the second half, as the Hokies finished the game with 223 total yards and nine first downs to go along with two missed opportunities to convert on fourth down.
3. Rushing Attack
In tonight's game, the Hokies offense didn't look to get the rushing attack going compared to games past, which was a bit concerning. In the first half, Virginia Tech finished with only 20 rushing yards and 17 rushing attempts compared to Minnesota's 115 rushing yards on 15 rushing attempts. For the game, the Hokies lost the rushing battle with 74 rushing yards to 167 rushing yards for Minnesota and were held under 100 rushing yards as a team for the first time this season.
4. Ayden Greene
Virginia Tech wide receiver Ayden Green showed up big for the Hokies passing game tonight, finishing as the only Hokie receiver to go over 100 yards receiving with 115 receiving yards.
5. Minnesota Defense
The Golden Gophers defense was very stifling tonight, as they forced the Hokies into tough positions on offense. Virginia Tech finished this game with 149 passing yards, 74 rushing yards, and an average of 27% conversion rate on third-down completions.
