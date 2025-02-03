Virginia Tech Football: A look back at the Hokies’ 2021 Recruiting Class
Virginia Tech has had some pretty solid draft classes throughout their history, but some draft classes stick out as some of the greatest.
The Hokies signed two four-star recruits and thirty players overall in the class of 2021, but was that class one of the best recruiting classes to ever walk into Blacksburg? Let’s do a deep dive on the class of 2021 that walked through the doors of Blacksburg.
1. DJ Harvey, Four-Star Cornerback (Transferred to San Jose State)
Harvey was selected to the second-team All-Mountain West last year, and has since transferred to USC. The California native only played fourteen games with the Hokies before transferring to the Mountain West.
2. Keli Lawson, Four-Star Linebacker (Transferred to UCF)
Lawson transferred just this offseason after a fairly unsuccessful season in Blacksburg last year. Keli still has all of the very strong physical traits of a linebacker, and could be set for a very strong season at UCF. Lawson did spend some significant time at Virginia Tech, and earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.
3. Elijah Howard, Three-Star Cornerback (Transferred to Central Connecticut State)
This one may come as a shock to Hokies fans that don’t follow former Virginia Tech players on their route through college football. Howard has transitioned to running back at CCSU, and has recorded 2,202 all-purpose yards through two years.
4. Jalen Stroman, Three-Star Safety (Transferred to Notre Dame)
Stroman was one of the Hokies’ biggest losses in the 2025 offseason cycle, he missed most of the 2024 season with an injury.
5. Jaylen Jones, Three-Star Wide Receiver (Moved to Safety)
Jaylen Jones has been one of the most consistent safeties for the Hokies in the last three years after changing positions after he got on campus.
6. Will Johnson, Three-Star Athlete (Moved to Linebacker)
Johnson has been a linebacker for the Hokies, but has only recorded two solo tackles as a Hokie.
7. Kenji Christian, Three-Star Running Back (Transferred to NC A&T)
After finding success at NC A&T, Kenji Christian is headed back to the FBS level, as he’s committed to Toledo. He averaged 8.8 yards per carry at NC A&T last season.
8. Jack Hollifield, Three-Star Tight End (Transferred to App State)
Hollifield transitioned to the offensive line and took Appalachian State by storm before transferring to Tulane this offseason.
9. Jaden Keller, Three-Star Athlete (Moved to Linebacker)
Keller is likely to be the Hokies’ starting Mike linebacker this year after slotting into that role over Sam Brumfield last season.
10. Da’Wain Lofton, Three-Star Wide Receiver (Transferred to Oklahoma State)
Da’Wain Lofton entered the transfer portal again this offseason after transferring from Virginia Tech the offseason before. He then returned to Oklahoma State and will be a Cowboy next season.
11. Mattheus Carroll, Three-Star Defensive End (Transferred to Kent State)
Carroll has totalled four tackles-for-loss and two sacks in his time in the MAC. He didn't have much success at Virginia Tech, and he's set for a big season in 2025.
12. DJ Sims, Three-Star Wide Receiver (Left the team)
Sims left the Hokies' team in 2022.
13. Nykelius Johnson, Three-Star Athlete (No longer on roster)
After an injury, Johnson pursued a non-playing role for the Hokies.
14. Cole Nelson, Three-Star Defensive End (Declared for NFL Draft)
Cole Nelson is the first player on this list to not have any significant changes like switching teams or positions. He played 48 games over four years for Virginia Tech and was a consistent edge rusher for all four years.
15. Bryce Goodner, Three-Star Offensive Lineman, (Transferred to Chattanooga)
Goodner transferred to Chattanooga after seldom finding success on both sides of the ball at Virginia Tech.
16. Malachi Thomas, Three-Star Running Back (Transferred to Purdue)
The Boilermakers picked up the Hokies' backup running back from the 2024 season in the 2025 offseason cycle.
17. Christian Moss, Three-Star Wide Receiver (Transferred to Kennesaw State)
Moss had 203 receiving yards and two touchdowns for Kennesaw State in the 2024 season after transferring in from Va Tech.
18. Tahj Bullock, Three-Star Quarterback (Transferred to Akron)
Tahjamell Bullock recorded over 100 passing yards, rushing yards, and receiving yards for the Zips in 2024.
19. Jalen Hoyle, Three-Star Safety (Transferred to Stony Brook)
Hoyle found his footing at Stony Brook after only recording six tackles for the Hokies.
20. Chance Black, Three-Star Running Back (Transferred to Valdosta State)
Black transferred to Valdosta State after rushing for 119 yards and 22 yards in back-to-back seasons.
21. Da'Shawn Elder, Three-Star Safety (Transferred to Middle Tennessee State)
Elder hasn't found his footing in college football yet. He's recorded just four total tackles in his career.
22. Isi Etute, Three-Star Linebacker (Landed at Iowa Western Community College)
Etute would later transfer to UNCP from Iowa Western Community College, and it's a long story that cannot be told in this small excerpt.
23. Jared Gibble, Three-Star Tight End (Transferred to Campbell)
Gibble would then transfer from Campbell to App State where he played in five games.
24. Bob Schick, Three-Star Offensive Lineman (Stayed at Virginia Tech)
Schick started 23 games over the past two years for the Hokies.
25. Danijel Miletic, Three-Star Offensive Lineman (Retired from football)
The offensive lineman retired from football and now plans on being a physiotherapist.
26. Griffin Duggan, Three-Star Offensive Lineman (Transferred to Old Dominion)
The Hokie lineman headed back to the 757 after spending significant time at Virginia Tech.
27. Desmond Mamudi, Three-Star Defensive Lineman (Transferred to Rhode Island)
Mamudi had an unfortunate bout with injury at Rhode Island and Virginia Tech and never appeared collegiately. He is now a coach at Blake High School.
28. Jorden McDonald, Three-Star Defensive Back (Moved to Defensive Line)
McDonald moved from the secondary to the edge to defensive tackle in four years at Virginia Tech.
29. Jayden McDonald, Two-Star Defensive Back (Moved to Linebacker)
Jorden's brother, Jayden also made some position moves throughout his career, he moves from the secondary to linebacker after one year.
30. Kyle Lowe, Kicker (Stayed at Virginia Tech)
Can always count on kickers. Lowe was the Hokies' main kickoff man in 2024.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech opens as Underdog in Week One Matchup against South Carolina
Former Hokie Star joins Michael Vick’s Coaching Staff at Norfolk State
"Situational football" leads way in hiring of Sam Siefkes As Virginia Tech's New Defensive Coordinator