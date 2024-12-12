Virginia Tech Football: Defensive Lineman Aeneas Peebles Declares for NFL Draft
First-Team All-ACC defensive lineman Aeneas Peebles has announced that he will declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Peebles spent the overwhelming majority of his NFL career at Duke University, where he played in 46 games over a total of four seasons. He totaled nine sacks in his time at Duke with 88 total tackles and three forced fumbles. Despite only logging three starts at Duke, Peebles spent a crucial role in the Blue Devils’ defensive line. After the 2023 season, he was chosen to the 2023 Pro Football Focus All-ACC First Team and selected to the 2023 All-ACC Third Team, despite not being a starter.
Peebles’ impact on the field goes so much deeper than numbers could show.
Peebles released a statement alongside with his announcement.
Per Aeneas Peebles’ X Account:
“As a man of faith,
I would first like to thank God for the opportunity to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025
NFL Draft.
I want to express my deepest gratitude to Duke University, where I had the privilege of starting my college football career. I am incredibly thankful to coach David Cutcliffe and coach Ben Albert for believing in me.
My time at Duke will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will forever cherish the relationships I built with my coaches, teammates, fraternity brothers, and the entire Blue Devil family.
A heartfelt thank you to athletic director Nina King for building an exceptional program at duke and creating an environment where student-athletes can grow and thrive. I also want to thank coach Mike Elko, coach David Feeley and coach Jess Simpson, who helped shape me during my final two years at duke. Your guidance, belief in me, and the lessons you've taught me will never be forgotten. I'm proud to have been part of Duke's tradition of excellence.
To my Hokie family-thank you for an unforgettable final season! This year has been nothing short of incredible, and you truly made me feel at home. Coach Brent Pry, your leadership and trust have meant the world to me. Thank you for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to finish my college career at Virginia Tech. I also want to thank coach JC Price for your continuous support and guidance throughout this journey.
Finally, none of this would have been possible without the unwavering love, support, and dedication of my parents. Thank you for always being there for me every step of the way. I am also incredibly grateful to all my family and friends who have supported me throughout this journey.
I am excited for the next chapter.”
