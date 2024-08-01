Virginia Tech Football: Everything From Head Coach Brent Pry After First day of Fall Camp
Football season is almost upon us.
As the season begins to get closer and closer and the calendar turns to August, Virginia Tech is now back on the practice field. The Hokies are a team that is getting a lot of attention going into 2024 and were picked 6th in the ACC preseason media poll that was released today. These are the most expectations that the program has faced in some time.
After Virginia Tech's first day of Fall Camp, head coach Brent Pry met with the media and answered some questions. Here is everything that he had to say.
1. On his impressions for the first day of practice...
"Yeah let me tell you, the guys came out and worked really maturely, good energy, and I thought that it was a quality practice. I pointed out some thing that we need to do better on that side of the ball, but at the same time, even though it was good work, we gotta have a better day tomorrow and that was the last message that I sent to them."
2. On what his goals are regarding the practice structure...
"Yeah, so we have like five or six three day mini camps and that is how we approach each one. It is three practices, three days of meetings, this is what we are trying to accomplish, these are the types of practices that we are going to have from an intensit standpoint. Lets worry about mini camp one as coaches and players right now and let's go and win that.