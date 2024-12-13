Virginia Tech Football: Hokies QB's Kyron Drones and Pop Watson Will Return in 2025
Blacksburg, Vir — On Friday morning, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry announced that quarterbacks Kyron Drones and Pop Watson will return next season. Watson manned the quarterback position after Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee both went down with injuries.
Brent Pry also announced that Kyron Drones is unlikely to play in Virginia Tech's bowl matchup against Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl. Drones has been battling multiple injuries throughout the 2024 season and now he will likely miss Virginia Tech's final game of the season.
The quarterback that arose through Kyron Drones's injuries was Pop Watson, and he looked great. Watson showed flashes of next-level athleticism despite just being a redshirt freshman. He was behind Collin Schlee for most of the season, but now Schlee is out of eligibility and Watson should be slated to be the backup quarterback. Watson threw for 254 yards and a touchdown against Virginia in the Commonwealth Cup. Watson added 48 yards on the ground, averaging 4.4 yards per rush with a touchdown.
Drones played in just nine games this season. He ended the year with 1,562 passing yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions. The dual-threat quarterback also added 336 yards on the ground, six rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown.
The duo of quarterbacks will now return for the 2025 season, despite the fact that both Drones and Watson could both have great transfer destinations.
Brent Pry also addressed the staff changes including the firing of defensive coordinator Chris Marve and offensive line coach Ron Crook. Drones and Watson will return to the team with a new defensive coordinator and offensive line coach on the staff.
Related Stories:
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Possible Candidates For Virginia Tech’s Defensive Coordinator Job
Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Makes Major Staff Changes Following Disappointing Season
Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies