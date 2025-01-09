Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts for every Hokies player in the 2024 Season
The Hokies’ season this year was defined by a roller coaster of execution and performance by the offense and the defense. The one thing that stayed consistent, as predicted, was the special teams unit which has always been a strength for Virginia Tech.
With just the offense and the defense, the Hokies had standout players, players who will definitely get their name called in the NFL Draft, but the product overall was only good enough to produce a 6-7 record after an embarrassing loss to Minnesota in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Backup quarterback Pop Watson showed flashes for the Hokies. Bhayshul Tuten was the center of the offense. The secondary and the defensive line was really solid throughout the year, with Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Dorian Strong all headed to the NFL Combine. Kelvin Gilliam and the now-LSU defensive back Mansoor Delane also had amazing seasons for Virginia Tech.
So how did PFF grade out these seasons? Snap counts are in parenthesis.
Offense
1.) HB P.J. Prioleau - 82.1 (15)
2.) QB Kyron Drones - 79.0 (533)
3.) HB Bhayshul Tuten - 75.9 (522)
4.) WR Keylen Adams - 72.0 (18)
4.) T Xavier Chaplin - 72.0 (607)
6.) HB Malachi Thomas - 70.3 (170)
6.) G Tyler Smedley - 70.3 (12)
8.) C Braelin Moore - 69.9 (741)
9.) HB Tyler Mason - 69.8 (30)
10.) WR Jaylin Lane - 69.2 (528)
11.) G Kaden Moore - 67.1 (796)
12.) T Hannes Hammer - 66.7 (6)
13.) WR Stephen Gosnell - 65.8 (607)
14.) G Brody Meadows - 65.7 (304)
15.) QB William Watson III - 65.6 (169)
16.) G Lance Williams - 65.5 (3)
17.) WR Chance Fitzgerald - 64.6 (22)
18.) T Parker Clements - 64.4 (734)
19.) G Bob Schick - 63.0 (502)
19.) QB Collin Schlee- 63.0 (171)
21.) TE Zeke Wimbush - 62.9 (26)
22.) WR Ayden Greene - 61.7 (343)
23.) QB Ben Locklear - 61.1 (3)
23.) P Peter Moore - 61.1 (1)
25.) WR Takye Heath - 60.7 (37)
26.) TE Benji Gosnell - 60.2 (666)
26.) WR Da’Quan Felton - 60.2 (514)
28.) G Elijah Hughawout - 60.0 (1)
28.) HB John Buetow - 60.0 (5)
28.) G Grant Karczewski - 60.0 (1)
28.) TE Cole Reemsnyder - 60.0 (1)
28.) K John Love- 60.0 (1)
28.) LS Christian Epling- 60.0 (1)
28.) WR Ali Jennings- 60.0 (427)
28.) TE Nick Gallo- 60.0 (2)
36.) G Gunner Givens- 59.6 (3)
37.) C Caleb Nitta- 59.0 (62)
38.) T Johnny Garrett- 57.6 (349)
39.) WR Chanz Wiggins- 55.9 (14)
40.) HB Jeremiah Coney- 55.8 (130)
41.) T Griffin Duggan- 51.0 (14)
42.) TE Harrison Saint Germain- 49.9 (195)
43.) G Layth Ghannam- 49.5 (160)
44.) T Montavious Cunningham- 48.7 (26)
45.) TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 45.9 (32)
Defense
1.) DL Aeneas Peebles- 85.0 (516)
2.) EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 76.2 (5956)
3.) S Keonta Jenkins- 75.9 (588)
4.) CB Dorian Strong- 75.4 (748)
5.) DL Emmett Laws- 74.9 (16)
6.) CB Mansoor Delane- 71.0 (721)
7.) CB Gabe Williams- 70.6 (2)
8.) DL Wilfried Pene- 69.5 (445)
9.) S Kaleb Spencer- 69.0 (229)
9.) DL Kelvin Gilliam- 69.0 (426)
11.) EDGE Jorden McDonald- 68.6 (26)
12.) CB Dante Lovett- 68.0 (245)
12.) DL Kemari Copeland- 68.0 (48)
14.) LB Jayden McDonald- 67.2 (4)
15.) CB Brody Jones- 67.1 (8)
16.) LB Sam Brumfield- 66.8 (378)
17.) S Quentin Reddish- 66.2 (307)
17.) LB Caleb Woodson- 66.2 (610)
19.) S Jaylen Jones- 65.5 (628)
20.) S Cameren Fleming- 64.9 (11)
21.) EDGE James Jennette- 64.8 (8)
22.) CB Jonathan Pennix- 64.6 (9)
23.) DL Malachi Madison- 64.2 (12)
24.) EDGE Jason Abbey- 63.8 (57)
25.) S Braylon Johnson- 63.6 (43)
26.) EDGE Cole Nelson- 63.2 (514)
27.) LB Josh Hand- 62.6 (17)
28.) LB Jaden Keller- 62.3 (564)
29.) CB Miles Ellis- 62.0 (2)
30.) EDGE Keyshawn Burgos- 61.7 (456)
31.) LB Keli Lawson- 61.5 (276)
32.) EDGE Gerard Johnson III- 61.2 (4)
33.) CB Krystian Williams- 60.6 (5)
34.) S Josh Gholston- 60.5 (2)
35.) DL Josh Fuga- 60.4 (348)
36.) LB Darius Taylor- 60.1 (1)
37.) S Devin Alves- 58.9 (78)
38) S Noah Jenkins- 58.8 (3)
39.) CB Thomas Williams- 58.6 (105)
40.) S Mose Phillips III- 57.6 (703)
41.) EDGE Aycen Stevens- 57.4 (112)
42.) S Jalen Stroman- 56.0 (22)
43.) LB Will Johnson- 55.2 (9)
44.) EDGE C.J. McCray- 51.8 (640
45.) DL Khurtiss Perry- 47.0 (11)
46.) CB joshua Clarke- 38.0 (33)
47.) LB George Ballance- 37.4 (21)
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (16)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)
DB Isaiah Cash (Sam Houston State)
OL Tomas Rimac (West Virginia)
OL Kyle Altuner (West Virginia)
OL Lucas Austin (West Virginia)
RB/WR Cam Seldon (Tennessee)
DL Arias Nash (Mercer)
EDGE James Djonkam (Eastern Michigan)
LB Jordan Bass (Pitt)
DB Christian Ellis (New Mexico)